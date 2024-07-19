Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024

Buying headphones with a wireless connection is easy. However, the variety of models and their similarities make this process difficult to say the least. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the best, in our opinion, TWS headphones.

The selection was based on price, our experience testing various headphones and freshness – only the 2024 model. The latter, as a rule, differ in the latest Bluetooth adapters, up-to-date codecs and work algorithms. Moreover, the software component has a positive effect on the adaptation of the sound and the operation of additional systems, noise reduction, for example.

This material was compiled by our editors. None of the vendors or stores sponsored it and did not directly participate in the compilation of the rating. Hopefully this is temporary:)

Noise cancellation up to $25

QCY T13 ANC 2

Speaker diameter: 10 mm

Bluetooth specification: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Working time: up to 7 hours in playback mode

Protection: IPX5

Price: $25

$1 per hour of work

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5

Speaker diameter: 12.4 mm

SpecificationBluetooth:

Codecs:AAC, SBC

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Working time: up to 40 hours in playback mode

Fast charging: yes

Protection: no

Price: $40

Inexpensive brand

JBL Tune 235NC

Speaker diameter: 6 mm

Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Working time: up to 10 hours in playback mode

Fast charging: yes

Protection: IPX4

Price: $60

Style

Nothing Ear(a)

Diameter speakers: 11 mm

Specification Bluetooth: RFCOMM, SPP, HFP, A2DP, AVDTP, AVCTP, AVRCP

VersionBluetooth: 5.3

Codecs: AAC, LDAC, SBC

Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (30 hours in total)

Fast charging: yes

Protection: IP54 and IPX2 near the case

Price: $120

Technical

Technics EAH-AZ60M2

Speaker diameter: 8 mm

Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

VersionBluetooth: 5.3

Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC

Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (25 hours in total)

Fast charging: yes

Protection: IPX4

Price: $200

Inexpensive Hi-Fi

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

Speaker diameter: 7 mm

Bluetooth specification: A2DP >, AVRCP, HFP, TMAP, PBP

Bluetooth version: 5.4

Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive/Lossless, LC3

Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (30 hours in total)

Fast charging: yes

Protection: IP54

Price: $300

Luxury

Devialet Gemini II

Speaker diameter: 10 mm

Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

VersionBluetooth: 5.2

Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX

Working time: up to 6 hours in playback mode

Fast charging: yes

Protection: IPX4

Price: $500

In general, it should be noted that other brands in these price segments will also be good options. For example, Basesus, Realme, Anker, Vivo, Ugreen, Oppo, Edifier, ColorWay, Bloody, Bose and others. Of course, with the caveat that the Chinese still do not claim the class of high-end headphones. But in more affordable segments, the fact that most models have OEM components works, but the design may differ. Although not always. And this is the considerable part that contributes some part of the uniqueness.

Dmytro Tabakov

hi-tech.ua project manager