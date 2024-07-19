Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024

Top TWS headphones of the first half of 202419.07.24
Buying headphones with a wireless connection is easy. However, the variety of models and their similarities make this process difficult to say the least. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the best, in our opinion, TWS headphones.
The selection was based on price, our experience testing various headphones and freshness – only the 2024 model. The latter, as a rule, differ in the latest Bluetooth adapters, up-to-date codecs and work algorithms. Moreover, the software component has a positive effect on the adaptation of the sound and the operation of additional systems, noise reduction, for example.
This material was compiled by our editors. None of the vendors or stores sponsored it and did not directly participate in the compilation of the rating. Hopefully this is temporary:)
Noise cancellation up to $25
QCY T13 ANC 2
Speaker diameter: 10 mm
Bluetooth specification: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Bluetooth version: 5.3
Working time: up to 7 hours in playback mode
Protection: IPX5
Price: $25
$1 per hour of work
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5
Speaker diameter: 12.4 mm
SpecificationBluetooth:
Codecs:AAC, SBC
Bluetooth version: 5.3
Working time: up to 40 hours in playback mode
Fast charging: yes
Protection: no
Price: $40
Inexpensive brand
JBL Tune 235NC
Speaker diameter: 6 mm
Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
Bluetooth version: 5.2
Working time: up to 10 hours in playback mode
Fast charging: yes
Protection: IPX4
Price: $60
Style
Nothing Ear(a)
Diameter speakers: 11 mm
Specification Bluetooth: RFCOMM, SPP, HFP, A2DP, AVDTP, AVCTP, AVRCP
VersionBluetooth: 5.3
Codecs: AAC, LDAC, SBC
Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (30 hours in total)
Fast charging: yes
Protection: IP54 and IPX2 near the case
Price: $120
Technical
Technics EAH-AZ60M2
Speaker diameter: 8 mm
Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
VersionBluetooth: 5.3
Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC
Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (25 hours in total)
Fast charging: yes
Protection: IPX4
Price: $200
Inexpensive Hi-Fi
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4
Speaker diameter: 7 mm
Bluetooth specification: A2DP >, AVRCP, HFP, TMAP, PBP
Bluetooth version: 5.4
Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive/Lossless, LC3
Working time: up to 7.5 hours in playback mode (30 hours in total)
Fast charging: yes
Protection: IP54
Price: $300
Luxury
Devialet Gemini II
Speaker diameter: 10 mm
Specification Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP
VersionBluetooth: 5.2
Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX
Working time: up to 6 hours in playback mode
Fast charging: yes
Protection: IPX4
Price: $500
In general, it should be noted that other brands in these price segments will also be good options. For example, Basesus, Realme, Anker, Vivo, Ugreen, Oppo, Edifier, ColorWay, Bloody, Bose and others. Of course, with the caveat that the Chinese still do not claim the class of high-end headphones. But in more affordable segments, the fact that most models have OEM components works, but the design may differ. Although not always. And this is the considerable part that contributes some part of the uniqueness.
