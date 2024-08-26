Logitech LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one

Creating a popular and interesting video is inextricably linked to quality. The quality of the image, sound and script, of course. If the author wants to be filmed in the frame, then sound and light go together almost inseparably. How many discussions have there been about what can be omitted – the quality of sound or picture. And still, we return to the fact that both components must be equal. Logitech, as a very active participant in the gaming peripherals market, could not bypass the segment of restraint devices and released several models of lamps and microphones.

The main guest of our review will be the LITRA BEAM LX lamp, and a little later we will talk about several microphones, including the YETI ORB model.

What is Logitech LITRA BEAM LX?

This is a 2-in-1 LED lamp – white and RGB. Each has its own array of LEDs. The kit includes an adjustable stand, which, using several tripod mounts of the lamp, will allow you to place it in different positions. You can control the light both from the buttons on the case and through the proprietary application.

Design and Equipment

Logitech LITRA BEAM LX looks simple, but its austere appearance should not fool you. This is a quality and thoughtful device. The white LED lamp is responsible for illuminating the speaker in the frame. But it can also be used to illuminate the subject during shooting.

The white lamp has adjustable color temperature and brightness. An RGB lamp can glow with all the colors of the rainbow. It also supports brightness settings, and you can choose shades and animations of their change.

The lamp is mounted on a stand that inspires confidence, consisting of a heavy pancake base and a telescopic stand. It is quite difficult to turn the lamp over, so it will not fall from accidental touches and will shake minimally. The stand is attached to the base with a screw, and the lamp is wound onto the stand itself. The rack can be adjusted in height, extending an additional half meter. There are also some clips on the back for more aesthetic cable management.



You can adjust the glow using the buttons on the lamp body, as well as from a PC. There are not many buttons, and they allow you to work with the settings intuitively. There is a slider that switches the side of the lamp that needs to be adjusted now. The buttons next to it are responsible for brightness and changing colors. The latter for the white version means a change in color temperature, and for the color version – a change in shades and animation modes – rainbow and color wave.

There is also a Bluetooth button on the body of the lamp, at some distance. The wireless module will allow you to connect the lamp without using a USB cable. But power is provided only through an external power supply unit for the outlet. It comes with a European and American version of the plug.

The use of a large power supply remains unclear. Still, the LEDs do not consume much power, 13.5 W in this case, and the power supply could well be organized via USB-C with a detachable block. The variety of connection methods has increased. And so the lamp is always tied to the socket and there are no options to ask it from a laptop or a power bank.



The lamp is also available in a simpler version – only with a white lamp. This version is called LITRA BEAM. No LX prefix.

Settings via G Hub

The Logitech G Hub app will allow you to make settings even faster. Here are a few more versions of the color change animation. Colors in installed animations can be changed. The lamps have seven lighting zones, so the chain can be very colorful.

For the white half of the lamp, the utility also has a few more preset options with expressive names. So you won’t have to pick up several kelvins, but you can simply choose the most suitable option by name.

Synchronization with the proprietary program occurs via a USB connection or via Bluetooth. In the second option, the absence of a cable, of course, has a favorable effect on the aesthetics of the workplace.

Impressions

The Logitech LITRA BEAM LX is definitely a well-equipped and functional lamp. Despite the simple lighting capabilities, it will come in handy when shooting video and humidity. You can finely adjust both the main light and the background to provide color accents.

Both lamps have a matte diffuser, so there is no glare. Only if you do not use a very simple camera, which does not care about the number and quality of LEDs. A wide range of brightness and shades of white and colored lamps will allow you to get the desired result for the video.

The assembly and flexibility of the design is also pleasing. The lamp can be installed in different ways and get different effects:

Next to the monitor and web camera, it will be a lighting device for the leading view; When installed behind the monitor, it will be an ambient lamp that will repeat the shades of the content on the screen; You can choose dim and warm white light, creating an intimate “lamp” atmosphere.

However, even a perfect picture does not compensate for the quiet and unintelligible sound from the laptop microphone, Chinese buttonhole or smartphone. Therefore, the company offers three models of microphones: YETI STUDIO, YETI GX and YETI ORB, which came to us together with the lamp. This is, in principle, another level of sound, which we will talk about in more detail in a separate material. For them, there is also a proprietary COMPASS BOOM ARM holder, which allows you to conveniently place the microphone in front of the lead video.

Characteristics of Logitech LITRA BEAM LX

Color temperature of the white lamp: 2700K – 6500K Brightness: Up to 400 lumens Food: DC, 12V 2A, 24W Connection: USB Type-A, Bluetooth Power cable length, USB-A to USB-C: 3m, 2m Dimensions: 400×42×35.4mm Weight: 1.5 kg Provider: Asbis< ; /td> Price: $130

Rating:

+ quality of the lighting element

+ adjustment of the stand

+ flexible settings

-DC power adapter

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor