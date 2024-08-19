YouTube will add long videos to… Shorts

YouTube has begun an experiment with including long video recommendations in YouTube Shorts. The testing is being conducted for a limited number of users and is aimed at improving the detection of longer videos in a section that usually focuses on short-form content.

As part of this experiment, users may notice that both short and long videos appear on the watch page and in the Shorts feed. YouTube actively collects feedback from test participants to evaluate its effectiveness and usefulness. Notably, YouTube Shorts was originally created as a response to the success of TikTok focused on short videos, and now the platform is trying to integrate long formats.

At the moment, it is not known who is participating in this testing, but Google assures that it is closely monitoring the feedback and is ready to make changes based on the data received. This experiment could change the perception of YouTube Shorts by giving users a new way to interact with content.

And YouTube continues strengthen measures against users who use ad blockers and implemented a new technology that shows black screens instead of blocked commercials. Reddit users report that such screens last anywhere from 6 to 20 seconds. This is believed to be using ad-insertion technology on the server itself, which makes the ad part of the video itself, making it harder to skip.

YouTube has yet to comment on the technology, but recently issued a statement raising security standards for browser extensions to protect viewers and content creators from cyberattacks. Some users don’t mind the short-term black screens, but between this innovation, YouTube Vanced’s shutdown, and the existing three-strikes policy, YouTube is clearly looking to push users to upgrade to YouTube Premium.

What about AI?

YouTube introduces a new policy that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content if it includes an image or voice that resembles a real person.

This change is aimed at protecting privacy and preventing misuse of someone else’s image. The platform will assess whether the video has been altered, is synthetic, and whether it has been disclosed. Factors such as the ease of identification of the person in question, the presence of parody or satire, and whether it features a public figure or celebrity will also be taken into account.

YouTube gives the alleged infringer 48 hours to respond to the complaint. If this content is removed within this period, the complaint will be closed. Otherwise, YouTube will review it. In addition, YouTube will pay attention to “sensitive behavior” including crime, violence, endorsements of products or political candidates.

The innovation concerns violations of privacy and requires a direct appeal from the first person, except for cases involving minors without access to a computer or deceased persons.