On YouTube, you can now complain about videos that use AI-generated images or voice

YouTube is introducing a new policy that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content if it includes an image or voice that resembles a real person.

This change is aimed at protecting privacy and preventing misuse of someone else’s image. The platform will assess whether the video has been altered, is synthetic, and whether it has been disclosed. Factors such as the ease of identification of the person in question, the presence of a parody or satire, and whether it features a public figure or celebrity will also be taken into account.

YouTube gives the alleged infringer 48 hours to respond to the complaint. If this content is removed within this period, the complaint will be closed. Otherwise, YouTube will review it. In addition, YouTube will pay attention to “sensitive behavior” including crime, violence, endorsements of products or political candidates.

The innovation concerns violations of privacy and requires a direct appeal from the first person, except for cases involving minors without access to a computer or deceased persons.