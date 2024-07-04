On YouTube, you can now complain about videos that use AI-generated images or voice04.07.24
YouTube is introducing a new policy that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content if it includes an image or voice that resembles a real person.
This change is aimed at protecting privacy and preventing misuse of someone else’s image. The platform will assess whether the video has been altered, is synthetic, and whether it has been disclosed. Factors such as the ease of identification of the person in question, the presence of a parody or satire, and whether it features a public figure or celebrity will also be taken into account.
YouTube gives the alleged infringer 48 hours to respond to the complaint. If this content is removed within this period, the complaint will be closed. Otherwise, YouTube will review it. In addition, YouTube will pay attention to “sensitive behavior” including crime, violence, endorsements of products or political candidates.
The innovation concerns violations of privacy and requires a direct appeal from the first person, except for cases involving minors without access to a computer or deceased persons.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
On YouTube, you can now complain about videos that use AI-generated images or voiceservice update YouTube
YouTube is introducing a new policy that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content if it includes an image or voice that resembles a real person.
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra: In 2025, there will be only two versions of the flagshipGalaxy Samsung smartphone
Since 2021, Samsung has released three Galaxy S models, while previously only two flagship smartphones of the series were released.