YouTube includes a black screen with active ad blockers

YouTube continues to crack down on users who use ad blockers and has implemented new technology that shows black screens instead of blocked ads. Reddit users report that such screens last anywhere from 6 to 20 seconds. This is believed to be using ad insertion technology on the server itself, which makes the ad part of the video itself, making it harder to skip.

YouTube has yet to comment on the technology, but recently issued a statement raising security standards for browser extensions to protect viewers and content creators from cyberattacks. Some users don’t mind the short-term black screens, but between this innovation, YouTube Vanced’s shutdown, and the existing three-strikes policy, YouTube is clearly looking to push users to upgrade to YouTube Premium.