YouTube will make it easier to control the playback speed of videos11.11.24
YouTube has announced an updated interface for playback speed settings in its apps for Android and iOS. Instead of a cumbersome menu that took up almost half of the screen, the new design offers a more compact and convenient way to change speed.
There are now five preset playback speed options: 0.25x, 1.0x (normal speed), 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x. Users can easily adjust the speed using a slider that allows for changes in 0.5 increments. Also added “plus” and “minus” buttons for finer tuning.
The update is already available for users of versions 19.43 on Android and 19.44 on iOS, improving access to settings and making the interface more convenient.
YouTube is introducing a new label that proves the authenticity of a video and its soundtrack. The goal of the innovation is to increase the transparency of content and help users determine whether content is authentic or may have been created or altered by artificial intelligence.
A mark appears on a video that has passed the C2PA standard, indicating that the original audio and video footage has not been altered after capture. This feature will only work with devices and tools that support C2PA 2.1 or later metadata.
To authenticate uploaded videos, YouTube cooperates with the Truepic service, which specializes in authenticating digital content. At the same time, authors can edit their videos, but only with tools that support the C2PA standard to maintain authentication.
Google says that this innovation is aimed at combating misinformation and providing users with reliable information.
