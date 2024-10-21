YouTube will mark videos that have not been edited

YouTube is introducing a new label that proves the authenticity of a video and its soundtrack. The goal of the innovation is to increase the transparency of content and help users determine whether content is authentic or may have been created or altered by artificial intelligence.

A mark appears on a video that has passed the C2PA standard, indicating that the original audio and video footage has not been altered after capture. This feature will only work with devices and tools that support C2PA 2.1 or later metadata.

To authenticate uploaded videos, YouTube cooperates with the Truepic service, which specializes in authenticating digital content. At the same time, authors can edit their videos, but only with tools that support the C2PA standard to maintain authentication.

Google says that this innovation is aimed at combating misinformation and providing users with reliable information.