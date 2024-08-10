Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top

A series of blackouts in Ukraine has shaken the demand for batteries and generators of all kinds. This, of course, also affected average users and not only in relation to expensive charging stations. Power banks are actively used to power routers and digital equipment. Sooner or later they have to be updated. Some manage to exhaust the number of charge-discharge cycles, some continue to live, but the degradation of the battery capacity becomes noticeable.

So it turned out that we were faced with the fact that we were again forced to study the market for portable batteries. Last year we talked about models from Xiaomi and Redmi. Now it was decided to look in the direction of another, no less famous brand, Baseus. It is interesting that the company’s Ukrainian store sells almost all devices for a little, and sometimes significantly cheaper than AliExpress. So the decision was self-evident. And you won’t have to wait long.

Baseus power banks

We chose two 20,000 mAh models:

Baseus Bipow Digital Display 15W 3A 2USB + Type-C

Baseus Bipow Digital Display Fast Charge 20W

Two models with similar nominal capacity, but slightly different output currents. As you know from the name, the first supports power up to 15 W, the second up to 20 W.

What is important here is not so much the power and current, which can be a maximum of 2A, but the supported voltage. In our case, it was necessary to ask for Wi-Fi routers that require a voltage of 9 and 12 V. And that’s what power banks support, respectively.

Both also have two USB ports and one each of MicroUSB and Type-C for charging the power bank itself. A charging cord is included.

Similar models are also available with batteries with a total capacity of ten and thirty thousand milliampere hours. We did not take the “thirties” because there was no certainty that they would have time to charge while there was electricity.

Design and equipment

Outwardly, these are cute chargers with a glossy part on one side, under which the display hides. It shows the percentage of charge remaining before discharging and charging. The 20W Power Bank also shows an icon when fast charging is active. It turned on when using exactly the 12-connection.

There is a power button on the side that can turn on the battery if the load has not done so automatically.

All the technical parameters of the connectors are written not only on the packaging, but also under each of the connectors.

There is not much to tell about ergonomics. The size is standard for this capacity, and they are even thinner than similar Xiaomi ones. “Twenties” will not be very convenient to carry with you, because they are at least heavy. For carrying in a bag, it is better to choose 10,000 mAh models.

Black and white body colors are available. We have exactly both. We can say that white is much more practical. It also hides small scratches and fingerprints. The ports in the more advanced battery are also painted orange, which usually symbolizes accelerated charging.

Impressions

The Bipow Digital Display 15W and Bipow Digital Display Fast Charge 20W 20,000 mAh models turned out to be visually and technically nicer than Xiaomi. If the “rice” devices were sometimes buggy and failed, besides, they had a not very strong plastic case, then these feel much higher quality.

From a technical point of view, during the month of operation, the power banks have not yet given reason to doubt as components. What’s more, the less powerful model powered network devices stably for hours without failure. The charge indicator displayed numbers similar to the truth, at least every hour of operation it came out correctly.

For reference, a router that requires 12 V with a consumption of 1.5 A can work from a Baseus Bipow Digital Display Fast Charge 20W with a capacity of 20,000 mAh for up to 20 hours. We got 17-18 and still had 15-20% left. Of course, we did not want to bring the batteries to a deep discharge. The same applies to the second model.

It takes about 4:00 to fully charge that 80%. So if there was 5-7 hours of light (30-40% was spent), then it is very realistic to recharge the power banks in 2 hours of switching on.

Characteristics of power banks

Baseus Bipow Digital Display 15W 3A 2USB + Type-C Bipow Digital Display Fast Charge 20W 3A 2USB + Type-C Nominal capacity: 20000 mAh, 74 Wh Power, effective: n.d. Effective capacity: 15000 mAh 12000 mAh Input connector: MicroUSB: 5V-2A/9V-2A USB-C: 5V-3A/9V-2A MicroUSB: 5V-2A/9V-2A USB-C: 5V-3A/9V-2A Output connectors: USB-A 1: 5V-2.4A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A

USB-A 2: 5V-2.4A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A

USB-C: 5V-3A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A USB-A 1: 5V-3A/9V-2A

USB-A 2: 5V-3A/9V-2A

USB-C: 5V-3A Transit charging: yes Dimensions: 153×68.8×29.7 mm Weight: 460 g 452 g Battery type: Po-Li Provider: Baseus Ukraine Oil price: $35 $30 Score: + effective capacity + design quality + fast charging

Andrew Writter

Editor Editor