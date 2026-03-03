Baseus EnerFill FC41 – 100W power bank with built-in USB-C cables   

Baseus EnerFill FC41 – 100W power bank with built-in USB-C cables03.03.26
The main feature of the new Baseus EnerFill FC41 power bank is two built-in braided USB-C cables. They are fixed inside the case with small clasps and do not require separate storage. The “all-in-one” concept has long been used on the market, but in this case the emphasis is on practicality: the cables do not need to be carried separately, they do not get tangled or lost.
In addition to the integrated wires, the EnerFill FC41 is equipped with an additional USB-C port and one USB-A. In total, the device allows you to connect up to four gadgets simultaneously.
20,000 mAh capacity and up to 100 W of power
The battery capacity is 20,000 mAh. According to calculations, this is enough for three to four full charges of a modern flagship smartphone.
The declared output power via USB Type-C reaches 100 W – this is enough to power most laptops. When connecting several devices at the same time, the main port is capable of delivering up to 65 W, and the remaining power is distributed between other outputs.
A digital display with a percentage indication is provided to monitor the charge. The input power of up to 65 W allows you to charge the power bank itself in about two hours.
The weight of the device is 430 grams, the height of the case is 152 mm. For the declared capacity and power, such dimensions correspond to the average market values.
Price and positioning
In the European Amazon, the new product is offered at a price of about 90 euros. This is the average segment for models with 100 W support. The key difference of the EnerFill FC41 remains the built-in cables – a factor that may be important for users who prefer to minimize the number of accessories when traveling.
Against the background of the expansion of the range of accessories, competition is also intensifying in the smartphone segment.
