Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?

The Samsung company held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that an assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.

Structurally, the main update for the Galaxy Fold 6 model was a more compact body – it is now noticeably thinner. And for Galaxy Flip 6 – improved performance and cameras. All this with the same dimensions as last year’s model.

From a technical point of view, new smartphones with a composite design may seem more interesting than the new flagships of the Galaxy S24 line, because there are at least some innovations in the physical part.

Talking about a software update is, of course, worthwhile, but according to our observations, users did not appreciate the new capabilities of AI for translation, processing and photo editing six months after the release of the Galaxy S.

Impressions

Fold 6 and Flip 6 hinge

The hinge is under the flexible screen. This is the Achilles’ heel of all such smartphones, and it does not matter whether the screen is folded horizontally or vertically. In some it is more noticeable, in some it is less. Of course, if you focus on users who change their smartphone every year, then its reliability is not important. But two or three years will already allow to achieve the declared amount of bending-extension. Korean engineers once again worked on eliminating the shortcomings of the hinge.

In the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, they tried to make it even more invisible, but the fold is still visible when viewed from the side. There are no questions about reliability, at least for those users who do not try to remove the protective film, which cannot be removed. It prevents the ingress of dust, which breaks the hinge over time.

The Galaxy Fold 6 somewhat now looks like a double Galaxy S24 Pus. It has sharp edges that allow the smartphone to lie more securely in the hand.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Flip 6 have not changed, it received a larger external screen and a noticeably better camera. More specifically, the Galaxy S24 Pus module.



OS and software updates

It is interesting that HMD, which operates the Nokia brand, was once very proud of the fact that it provides long-term software support for smartphones. But over the years, this trump card somehow came to nothing. Buyers did not peck at the fact that their five-year-old smartphone will receive a new Android. Whether it’s Samsung’s flagship smartphones. They are still more expensive and the period of moral and technical obsolescence is much longer.

Samsung promises to expand support for artificial intelligence Galaxy AI as much as possible and will provide all smartphone buyers with a seven-year operating system update program.

There aren’t too many artificial intelligence plugins, but they use the features of form-fatcore. So, for example, a Flip 6 or Fold 6 clamshell can be placed between two interview participants and an automatic translator can be started on different sides. The interviewer will see his language, and the respondent will see his.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 display

Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is also equipped with a second 3.4-inch display with a resolution of 720×748 pixels. Probably, a few tenths more would not make the weather, but Motorola still installed in the new Razr 50 as an external screen with cutouts for the cameras to make the most of the space.

Equipment of Samsung Galaxy Flip 6

The device received a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 single-chip system, 12 GB of RAM and Android 14. If the use of the next generation of Snapdragon is not surprising and interesting, there is little here. The amount of flash memory will be 256 GB or 512 GB.

But the desire to install better and better cameras in a compact body is interesting. This year, the company managed to fit a 50 Mpix module, and this is a much more promising module than last year’s 12 Mpix. It already has optical stabilization and a much better light intensity value.

Samsung already has good photo post-processing algorithms. In combination with the new modules, the Galaxy Flip 6 is even closer to the title of a promising smartphone for bloggers, from the point of view of the convenience of shooting selfies.

A slightly more capacious battery of 4000 mAh in combination with the increased charging power of 25 W will make this compact smartphone even more independent from the outlet and power banks. Improved autonomy is also an obvious and relevant upgrade.

It uses Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 is available in four colors – silver-gray, yellow, blue and mint.



Comparison of Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Flip 6:

Galaxy Flip 3 Galaxy Flip 4 Galaxy Flip 5 Galaxy Flip 6 Type: Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Main display: 6.7 inches 6.7 inches 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Permission: 1080 x 2640 1080 x 2640 1080 x 2640 1080 x 2640 External display: 1.9px 1.9 pixels 3.4 inches 3.4 inches Height: 166 mm 165.2 mm 167.3 mm 165.1mm< / td> Width: 72.2 mm 71.9 mm 73.6 mm 71.9mm< / td> Thickness: 6.9 mm 6.9 mm 6.8 mm 6.9mm Weight: 183 g 187 g 188 g 187 g Water resistance: IPX8 IPX8 IPX8 IP48 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen3 Max. Frequency: 2840 MHz 3190 MHz 3200 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores: 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) Technology: 5 nanometers 4 nanometers 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics: Adreno 660 Adreno 730 Adreno 740 Adreno 740 GPU frequency: 840 MHz 900 MHz 680 MHz (?) 680 MHz (?) RAM size: 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 12GB Memory type: LPDDR5 LPDDR5 LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Storage volume: 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Operating system: Android 11 Android 12 Android 13 Android 13 Scope: 3300mAh 3700mAh 3700mAh 4000mach Max. charging power: 25 W 25 W 25 W 25 W Battery type: Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Wireless charging: Yes (10W) Yes (15W) Yes (15W) Yes (15W) Main modules: 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50MP + 12 MP) Selfie camera: 10 megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Bluetooth: 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.3 Wi-Fi version: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6e (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 is available in three colors – silver gray, pink and dark blue.

Comparison of Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Fold 6:

Galaxy Fold 3 Galaxy Fold 4 Galaxy Fold 5 Galaxy Fold 6 Main screen: 7.6 inches 7.6 inches 7.6 inches 7.6 inches Additional screen: 6.2 inches 6.2 inches 6.2 inches 6.3 inches Main resolution: 1768 x 2208 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels 1856 x 2160 pixels Allow additional: 832×2268 pixels 904×2316 pixels 904×2316 pixels 968×2376 pixels Display protection: Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Height: 158.2 mm 155.1 mm 154.9mm 153.5mm Width: 128.1 mm 130.1 mm 67.1-129.9 mm 68.1-132.6 mm Thickness: 6.4 mm 6.3 mm 6.1-13.4 mm 5.6-12.1 mm Weight: 271 g 263 g 239 g 239 g Water resistance: IPX8 IPX8 IPX8 IP48 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen3 Max. Frequency: 2840 MHz 3190 MHz 3200 MHz 3300 MHz CPU cores: 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) 8 (1+3+4) Graphics: Adreno 660 Adreno 730 Adreno 740 Adreno 750 GPU frequency: 840 MHz 900 MHz 680 MHz 690 MHz RAM size: 12 GB 12 GB 12 GB 12 GB Memory frequency: 2750 MHz 3200 MHz 3200 MHz 3300 MHz Storage capacity: 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Scope: 4400mAh 4400mAh 4400mAh 4400mAh Max. charging power: 25 W 25 W 25 W 25 W Battery type: Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Lithium polymer (Li-Po) Lithium-polymer (Li-Po) Wireless charging: Yes (10W) Yes (11W) Yes (12W) Yes (12W) Primary camera: 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP) Additional cameras: 10 MP + 4 MP 10 MP + 4 MP 10 MP + 4 MP 10 MP + 4 MP Zoom: Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Wide Angle Lens: 123° 123° 123° 123° Wi-Fi version: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth version: 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.3

Dmytro Tabakov

hi-tech.ua project manager hi-tech.ua project manager