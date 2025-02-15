Samsung Galaxy S25 prices in Ukraine. Official sales have begun15.02.25
Samsung Electronics Ukraine has announced the start of sales of the new Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. The manufacturer claims that these devices are designed with an emphasis on convenience in everyday use, and built-in mobile artificial intelligence technologies will make interaction with the gadget simpler and more efficient.
We have already acquainted readers with the new products immediately after their official presentation. The Galaxy S25 series includes three models: S25, S25 + and S25 Ultra. All models will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Moreover, it will be used in models of all regions and in combination with at least 12 GB of RAM. The models receive Android 15 from the start and are updated with the One UI 7 shell. 1. Software update The ultra-wide camera has received an enlarged sensor. Post-processing of photos, audio and video has received more capabilities.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 in Ukraine at the following prices:
- Galaxy S25 12+128 GB – 42,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25 12+256 GB – 44,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25 12+512 GB – 48,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25+ 12+256 GB – 52,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25+ 12+512 GB – 56,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25 Ultra 12+256 GB – 64,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25 Ultra 12+512 GB – 68,000 UAH
- Galaxy S25 Ultra 12 GB+1 TB – 76,000 UAH
Until February 26, you can get an additional benefit from 2,000 to 8,000 for a second product in the Galaxy ecosystem check, purchased together with the new Galaxy S25.
