Samsung Galaxy S25 in Ukraine cost from UAH 43,000

Samsung has officially introduced its new flagship devices – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Simultaneously with the global launch, orders for new products are already open in Ukraine. For the first buyers who pre-order the new products, discounts of up to UAH 8,000 will be available, depending on the model.

The recommended prices for Samsung devices are as follows:

Galaxy S25

12+128 GB – UAH 41,999

12+256 GB – UAH 43,999

12+512 GB – UAH 47,999

Galaxy S25+

12+256 GB – 51,999 UAH

12+512 GB – 55,999 UAH

Galaxy S25 Ultra

12+256 GB – 63,999 UAH

12+512 GB – 67,999 UAH

12+1 TB – 75,999 UAH

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ smartphones will be available in the following color solutions: Sapphire Blue, Ice Blue, Mint, and Silver Gray. There will also be exclusive colors for online buyers: Black Blue, Coral Red, and Rose Gold.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors are: Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Silver White, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black. Exclusive colors for online buyers: Titanium Rose Gold, Titanium Charcoal Black, and Titanium Green.