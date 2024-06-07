You can buy OPPO Enco X3i headphones in Ukraine for UAH 4,999. They have ANC and IP55 protection

OPPO announced new TWS headphones OPPO Enco X3i. The headphones have an in-canal design and are available in two colors: Electric Blue and Meteor Grey.

They are equipped with an active noise reduction system that suppresses sounds up to 49 dB, and support the LHDC 5.0 codec with Hi-Res Audio Wireless. The model comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and has IP55 water protection.

Battery life is up to 44 hours when used with a charging case that charges via the USB-C port. Google Fast Pair is also supported.

In Ukraine, OPPO Enco X3i can be purchased at a promotional price of UAH 4,999. After the end of the campaign, the price of the device will increase to UAH 5,555.