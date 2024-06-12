OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro TWS headphones are already in Ukraine: ANC, Bluetooth 5.4, IP55 for UAH 4,000

The company OPPO announced in Ukraine new wireless headphones Enco Air 4 Pro. They have an in-channel construction and IP55 protection, and are offered in two colors: Moonlight White and Midnight Black. The headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.4. The device is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports the LHDC 5.0 codec, providing 360-degree sound.

OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro have a triple microphone and active noise cancellation (ANC). They support fast switching between gadgets, the Google Fast Pair function and a gaming mode with low audio latency (up to 47 ms). The working time from one charge is up to 12 hours, and with the use of a charging case, this indicator increases to 44 hours.

OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro headphones are available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 3,999.