Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity

The new Oppo Enco x3i headphones not only received an interesting design, but also, along with improved characteristics, became more compact, and not at the expense of sound quality and ergonomics. Let’s talk about everything in order.

Design and ergonomics

In general, the new Oppo Enco x3i model received many small, but important and sometimes interesting improvements. If the in-ear headphones themselves differ little in design from their counterparts, the case now looks new.

Speaking about the previous design of the headphones, of course, we cheated a little. Still, the fully chrome-plated body is more than a noticeable feature of the appearance. Of course, it smudges quickly and collects fingerprints. On the other hand, all this disparity will not be seen by you, but by those around you. It is very difficult not to notice this blue chrome.

On the outside of the headphone leg, there are touch zones for controlling audio and video playback. One touch pauses/resumes playback. A double tap switches the track forward, a triple tap switches it back.



There are also sensor zones inside that allow you to automatically pause playback when the earbud is removed from the ear. By the way, there are two more sizes of ear pads in the kit, so that at least you can wear them confidently in your ears.

We are used to the fact that the case of completely wireless headphones is often streamlined and it is very difficult to hold it in the hands. Especially if your hands are wet or, conversely, too dry. Usually, the case has the shape of an egg or soap. Taking it out of your pocket too often is simply dangerous, especially near an open elevator door or on a subway platform.



And so Enco x3i received a parallelepiped case with a matte finish. Yes, it has heavily rounded corners, but that’s about it. The rest of the case rests comfortably in the hand, it is small, but the geometry is convenient for opening the lid with one hand. In addition, the cover has a cut-out for sliding with a finger.



An LED is installed from the front. There is a USB Type-C port on the back for charging. Inside, we also see a button that resets the previous pair of headphones for a new connection.



Equipment

In recent years, we have noticed that the sizes of the installed speakers are getting smaller. They are reduced physically, but the quality does not suffer from this. Rather, questions remain about the volume of the audio scene. So, in the Enco x3i model, this trend has become clearer.

Mid-range speakers have become smaller again – 6 instead of 8-10 mm in other models. But at the same time, 104 mm low-frequency speakers were added. With these small subwoofers, the question of volume and depth of sound has been removed again.

We don’t know when they managed to invent a variation of Hermione’s bag, which contains everything, but the headphones themselves, paradoxically, became smaller in physical size. Not only do they now have two speakers, the battery capacity has also increased by a dozen milliampere hours. As a result, we also have increased autonomy.

The case itself is also still protected from moisture and dust. Now it’s not just IPX4 or 5, but full-fledged IP55, which may not mean maximum, but sufficient protection. Running in the rain, lying on the beach, crying, taking a bath, accidentally spilling water on them or throwing yourself into the sand – you can do it almost without fear.

Impressions

Although Oppo Enco x3i is not the company’s flagship bluetooth headphones, it was able to pleasantly surprise with a number of moments. Starting with the fact that for a price of a little more than a hundred dollars, you get, as always, a voluminous, moderately powerful sound. And ending with improvements in terms of autonomy and convenience.

The housing of the headphones itself, which is a case with good ergonomics and an interesting design, which, nevertheless, did not deprive of actual protection against the ingress of microparticles.

In addition, it is quite fast charging of the increased battery of the case and the headphones themselves. So 5-6 hours will be provided by the headphones themselves, and another 30-40 cases. If you turn on the active noise reduction system, the total autonomy will be only 20-25 hours. Which, on any schedule, means that you can use them for sure two days from charge to charge.

The company also has more affordable models that are not so weak in terms of sound and autonomy. But this model was able to pleasantly surprise literally from all sides.

Characteristics of the Oppo Enco x3i (E509A) headset

Speaker size: woofer: 10.4 mm, tweeter: 6 mm Headphone frequency range: 15 Hz – 40 KHz Earphone sensitivity: 110 dB at 1kHz Microphone sensitivity: -38 DB Number of microphones: 2 Codecs: AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0 Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 Protection: IP55 Earphone battery, case: 58, 520 mAh Cable length: 10 cm Dimensions of the case: 58.72×50.15×25.81 mm Dimensions of the headphone: 31.68×20.22×24.4 mm Headset weight: 4.8g Case weight: 36.5g Device provided by: Company OPPO AED Ukraine Price: $120

Rating:

+ case ergonomics

+ moisture protection

+ autonomy

Read also:

Review of headphones Oppo Enco Air3i: a transparent approach

Review of headphones Oppo Enco Air3 Pro : fresh

Review of Bluetooth headphones Bloody MH390: closed party

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor