  

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50

26.02.26

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro

 

Oppo has launched a new generation of fully wireless headphones – Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro. The model became an evolutionary continuation of the Air4 Pro and received a number of noticeable technical upgrades: from active noise cancellation to autonomy.

 

Powerful noise cancellation

 

The main highlight is the ANC system with a declared attenuation level of up to 55 dB and an extended frequency range of up to 5000 Hz.

 

Users have access to:

  • adaptive mode that adjusts to environmental conditions
  • transparency mode to control surrounding sounds.

 

Three microphones with AI algorithms are provided for calls. The system amplifies the voice and reduces the impact of external noise, including wind at speeds up to 25 km/h.

 

Hi-Res Audio and 12 mm driver

 

Enco Air 5 Pro received a 12 mm dynamic driver with a frequency range of 20 Hz – 40 kHz.

 

Supported codecs:

  • AAC
  • SBC
  • LHDC 5.0

 

Hi-Res Audio certification is also claimed, which targets the model at users who appreciate high-resolution audio.

 

Bluetooth 6.0 and Gamer Mode

 

The headphones work on Bluetooth 6.0, which provides a more stable connection and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

 

Separately, the manufacturer emphasizes low latency – 47 ms. This indicator should interest mobile gamers, for whom synchronization of sound with events on the screen is important.

 

Up to 54 hours of operation

 

Autonomy is another strong point of the new product.

  • Up to 13 hours without recharging
  • Up to 54 hours with charging case

 

The case meets the IP55 standard, which means protection against dust and splashes – the headphones can be used during training or in rainy weather.

 

The model will be available in white and black for around $50.


