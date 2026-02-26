Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50   

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $5026.02.26
Oppo has launched a new generation of fully wireless headphones – Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro. The model became an evolutionary continuation of the Air4 Pro and received a number of noticeable technical upgrades: from active noise cancellation to autonomy.
Powerful noise cancellation
The main highlight is the ANC system with a declared attenuation level of up to 55 dB and an extended frequency range of up to 5000 Hz.
Users have access to:
- adaptive mode that adjusts to environmental conditions
- transparency mode to control surrounding sounds.
Three microphones with AI algorithms are provided for calls. The system amplifies the voice and reduces the impact of external noise, including wind at speeds up to 25 km/h.
Hi-Res Audio and 12 mm driver
Enco Air 5 Pro received a 12 mm dynamic driver with a frequency range of 20 Hz – 40 kHz.
Supported codecs:
- AAC
- SBC
- LHDC 5.0
Hi-Res Audio certification is also claimed, which targets the model at users who appreciate high-resolution audio.
Bluetooth 6.0 and Gamer Mode
The headphones work on Bluetooth 6.0, which provides a more stable connection and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.
Separately, the manufacturer emphasizes low latency – 47 ms. This indicator should interest mobile gamers, for whom synchronization of sound with events on the screen is important.
Up to 54 hours of operation
Autonomy is another strong point of the new product.
- Up to 13 hours without recharging
- Up to 54 hours with charging case
The case meets the IP55 standard, which means protection against dust and splashes – the headphones can be used during training or in rainy weather.
The model will be available in white and black for around $50.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50 Bluetooth earphones Oppo
Oppo launches a new generation of fully wireless headphones – Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro with IP55 protection
Hyundai will add Pokémon to its cars car Hyundai
Users will be able to change the graphics of Hyundai’s digital instrument panel and central display, activate thematic navigation, as well as animations.
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50
Hyundai will add Pokémon to its cars
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones unveiled: lots of artificial intelligence, not too many breakthroughs
Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range
Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile
MIT 3D-printed electric engine for 50 cents
monobank will make payments by IBAN free of charge
WhatsApp will now allow you to send scheduled messages
Microsoft adds image support to Notepad
ASUS and Acer stop selling laptops and operating websites in Germany due to Nokia’s victory in court
Google will disable the weather forecast app
Google Chrome browser will be able to open two tabs in one window
Xbox head Phil Spencer leaves Microsoft after nearly 40 years