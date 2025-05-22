Oppo Enco Clip earphones weigh less than 6g and have 42 hours of battery life

Oppo has announced the Enco Clip, a new lightweight, open-back wireless earbuds designed for long-term use. Each earbud weighs less than 6 grams, which should ensure comfort even during repeated listening throughout the day.

This is the first model in Oppo’s Enco series to feature an open-back design, allowing for better perception of surrounding sounds. The Enco Clip features 11mm drivers, which the manufacturer says deliver deep bass and clear sound for both music and calls.

The earbuds are held in place by a flexible memory wire, and the shape of the case was developed based on analysis of over 10,000 ears to ensure a comfortable and stable fit.

To improve the quality of voice calls in noisy environments, the Enco Clip uses a VPU module, which is responsible for reducing background noise. Without a charging case, the headphones work for up to 9.5 hours, and with the case, the total battery life can reach 42 hours.

The headphones are available in two colors – gray (Star Ash Gray) and mother-of-pearl (Pearl Sea). In China, the model has already gone on sale at a price of about 799 yuan (about $ 111). The company has not yet announced when the device will be released in other markets.

Earlier, Oppo also announced the start of sales of the new Reno13 F series of smartphones in Ukraine, which includes models with 5G and 4G support, as well as an older version with expanded memory.

Oppo has announced a new TWS earbuds called OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro. These earbuds have an in-ear design and come with the following key features:

Bluetooth 5.4

12.4mm titanium-coated drivers

IP55 dust and water resistance

Gaming mode with low audio latency (47ms)

Dual Connection function

Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification

Support for LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC audio codecs

Active noise cancellation (ANC)

In terms of battery life, the OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro can last up to 44 hours with the case charged. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of music playback after 10 minutes of charging.