Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day

Tablets today remain a prominent part of the user’s device fleet. They can become a portable alternative to laptops and a more convenient version of smartphones for viewing content. We should not forget about games, but this is a slightly specific story. The new Oppo Pad SE tablet is distinguished by a high-quality screen and a large battery. At the same time, it is very ergonomic for its dimensions.

Design and ergonomics

Oppo Pad SE has a familiar look, but it is worth noting its thin body. It lies comfortably in the hands, takes up minimal space in backpacks and bags during trips. The front plane is occupied by an 11-inch display with fairly thin bezels around the circumference. In addition to the light sensor, there is also a camera in the upper frame. The characteristics are almost the same as the one installed on the back. The modules are the same, although the main one additionally supports autofocus and is decorated in a small round protrusion.

The back, like smartphones, is the only area where designers can experiment with the individuality of the device. Here it is decorated with two areas with a matte finish and slightly different shades of blue. This coating is also on the ends of the case. There are almost no traces of finger touches on the matte surface. The chain due to the slight roughness is also sufficient.

On the conditional upper edge on the left, there are two volume control buttons, and on the adjacent edge, there is a power button. Next to them are microphone holes for online conversations. In the middle of the smaller edges, there is a Nano-SIM card tray, and on the other, there is a USB Type-C port for charging and data exchange. Two pairs of speakers are also symmetrically made. Their sound is loud and very good. It is pleasant to watch videos, movies and cartoons without headphones, so as not to disturb others. We talked about conditional upper and lower edges because the interface obediently orients itself when the case is turned in your hands. The tablet’s gyro sensor is quite sensitive.

Hardware

The 11-inch display is based on an IPS matrix and has a resolution of 1920×1200. It is bright, contrasting and with excellent color reproduction. It may not shine with the “honesty” of colors, but it is not required. The display is good for Internet content and video. An increased refresh rate of 180 Hz is supported. So the menus and animations look very smooth. The touch layer is updated at a frequency of 90 Hz and responds well and quickly processes touches.

The MediaTek Helio G100 chip is installed, which is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 Cortex-A76 cores at 2200 MHz and 6 Cortex-A55 cores with an operating frequency of 2000 MHz. It is complemented by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics core. The processor also uses HyperEngine 2.0 technology, which has a good effect on gaming performance. For example, PUBG Mobile can be played with a frame rate of 45 FPS on medium settings. In general, the MediaTek Helio G100, according to the results of synthetic tests, turned out to be faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and shows parity with its counterpart, the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor.

It is complemented by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage. Downloading dozens of gigabytes of video from YouTube for viewing on the go is not a problem. The tablet supports the OTG function.

We have already mentioned the cameras. They are similar in characteristics. Both with a 5 megapixel module and an f/2.2 aperture. The front one has a viewing angle of 77 °, and the main one 76 °. Of the significant ones, the main module received an autofocus function.

The battery is a really important and promising part here. Its nominal capacity is 9098 mAh, and the typical one is even higher – 9340 mAh at 36.06 Wh. In fact, this allowed me to watch videos for 7-8 hours a day and get about 30% battery life. It charges quite quickly thanks to support for the company’s 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Impressions

The Oppo Pad SE tablet is distinguished by its ergonomic body and pleasant design of the back. True, the protruding module of the main camera can be scratched and it would be nice to hide it with a case. The screen allows you to comfortably consume content both in bright sunny weather and in a dark room. The light sensor responds adequately to changing conditions, although I had to manually turn up the screen brightness several times. There are no questions about performance – the hardware is enough for browsers, videos and games at medium and high settings. There are modern connection modules and, importantly, support for 4G networks using a built-in SIM card. We would call good autonomy the most significant point. Because independence from an outlet and long autonomy are important components of using such portable devices.

Characteristics of the Oppo PadSE tablet (OPD2420)

OS: Android 15 + ColorOS 15.01 Screen: 11”, 1920×1080, LTPS, 180 Hz Processor: MediaTek Helio G100, 8 cores Graphics: Arm Mali-G57 MC2 RAM, storage 6 (+4 GB virtual), LPDDR4X + 128 GB, UFS 2.2 Main camera: 5 MP, f/2.2; 76°, autofocus Front camera: 5 MP, f/2.2, 77° SIM card slot: 4G/LTE USB OTG: Yes Communications: Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation: GPS, BEIDOU, GALILEO Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: · Accelerometer · Gyroscope · Light sensor Protection: none Battery: 9340 mAh (36.06 Wh) Charging power: 33 W Dimensions: 255×166×7.4 mm Weight: 530 g Supplier: Oppo AED Ukraine Price: $260

Rating:

+ screen

+ 4G support

+ battery life

-protruding camera module

