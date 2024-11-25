Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many

Once upon a time, tablets were full-fledged companions along with smartphones, but now this trend has come to naught. Ultra.

Design and ergonomics

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a great device in every sense. This is a top-of-the-line solution that, in addition to a high-quality large diagonal display, offers dual cameras, a powerful processor, and a complete stylus.

The screen has as thin bezels as possible these days. They are noticeable, but not distracting. On the side there is a cutout with a dual front camera. It is assumed that it will be used when the tablet is in laptop mode. In landscape orientation on a stand or keyboard case.



The case is useful not only for protecting the back surface, but also the lenses of the dual main camera, which protrudes noticeably. It is complemented by an LED flash. There is also a visually highlighted area where the complete stylus is magnetized. But it is not very securely attached. With the case, it will be more convenient to place the tablet for viewing content and store the stylus in a special compartment.

The unibody metal body is emphasized by antenna lines on the back and ends. It barely protrudes around the perimeter of the display. The power and volume buttons are on the same side as the front cameras. There is a SIM card tray on the other side and a pair of microphones between them. Another one is on the short side edge. The charging port is on the short side of the body.

Also on the short sides are a pair of speakers. They are quite loud and produce surround sound. It is quite enough for watching videos and movies. On the lower long end there are contacts for connecting the keyboard.

The tablet is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, so it can be used in the bathroom, near the pool, or in damp areas. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It will definitely protect against minor scratches, but it may not withstand shocks and strong accidental presses.

Hardware

The main thing in the tablet is the screen, and here it is very good. The Dynamic AMOLED 2x matrix with a diagonal of 14.6 inches has a resolution of 2960×1848. This is an aspect ratio of 16:10, with a pixel density of 240 ppi. Its maximum brightness value is 980 nits. The display supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10+, NTSC standard, and has a blue filter.

Despite the glossy shine, it still has an anti-glare coating. For the most part, it copes with its task, although the sun, bright lamps, and other powerful light sources can be reflected in the screen. However, there is no great discomfort from this, so it still helps.

Usually, for the company’s devices, you can choose the color scheme of the screen in the settings, make the colors more saturated or more muted. There is also adaptive backlighting, which in automatic mode will allow you to raise the screen brightness to the maximum value, which is higher than in manual mode. This will come in handy when working in the sun.

In addition to the fact that the screen is, in principle, excellent for displaying content, it is also convenient for work. Multitasking will allow you to display three applications at the same time and work comfortably in them.

The battery capacity is more than 11 thousand mAh. When using 45 W charging, it is not supported above, it can be charged in an hour and a half. In the mode of short video viewing, social networks and Internet surfing, the tablet can work from a fully charged battery for more than 5 days. With a load of various programs, the benchmark ran for more than 11 hours. You can watch videos on the tablet continuously for 18 hours.

The installed MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is an eight-core chip, which is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 Cortex-X4 core at 3250 MHz, 3 Cortex-X4 cores at 2850 MHz and 4 Cortex-A720 cores at 2000 MHz. A powerful solution that will pull modern games and at the same time will not overheat.

The storage can have a capacity of 256, 512 or 1024 GB. RAM starts at 12 GB. In Ukraine, versions of the Tab S10 Ultra with 512 and 1024 GB of internal memory are sold.

The latest Wi-Fi 7 (802.11ax) specification is supported. The USB Type-C port supports OTG mode for connecting drives and can charge other devices, supporting PD 3.0. Bluetooth version is 5.4.

The cameras allow you to get excellent photos by tablet standards. In low light, details can be lost. There are ultra-wide modules for cases when several people from one device participate in an online call. In general, the cameras are excellent for work purposes.

The button on the S Pen body is used for contextual commands. In general, the ergonomics of the pencil are not bad. There is a gyroscope and Bluetooth, which allows you to draw various commands in the air. You can remotely control the camera, launch the camera. You can conduct presentations with it, using it as a slide control remote. You can program additional commands. It also serves as a keychain, if the stylus moves away from the device, the tablet can signal about it.



The included stylus is also not just a means of controlling the screen. When it is disconnected from the tablet, quick notes automatically appear on the screen. They can be made not only in the editor, but also in a separate window directly while viewing content – photos or videos. The tablet can recognize handwritten text in many languages. Selected printed text can be automatically translated into other languages. The text recognized by the system can be saved in various formats, including exporting to PDF, Microsoft Word or sharing it online. There is S Pen support in some Android versions of professional programs from Adobe and AutoDesk. For children, you can find coloring applications here, in which you can not only color parts of ready-made contours, but also draw on top. We have described the capabilities of the pre-installed software, but you can also find other programs in the Samsung Store.

Conclusion

We can conclude that with the acquired skill and the sufficiency of mobile versions of office programs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet can become an alternative to a laptop. Such a large diagonal means that the keyboard will be even more convenient for typing. Let’s not forget about the completely self-sufficient touchpad with it. Usually there is a backlight for the keys, like on conventional computers. Given that the keyboard case is simply magnetized to the tablet body, removing it is easy and convenient. It is a pity that neither the case nor the keyboard is included. The price is still high.

In addition to a number of technical features that, in fact, make the tablet unique, there is a subjective element. Samsung Tab S10 Ultra is for those who want and are ready to buy the most expensive Android tablet, having refused to use the iPad for one reason or another. And we can say that the number of such users is increasing. The display diagonal is unprecedentedly larger, there are practically no analogues on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) Tablet Specifications

Connectivity: 5G OS: Android 14 + One UI 6.1 Screen: 14.6”, 2960 x 1848, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz, 930 nits Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, 8 cores, 3250 MHz Graphics: Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 RAM, storage: 12 (up to 16 GB) LPDDR5X + 256 GB (up to 1 TB) UFS 4.0 Main camera: 13 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.2, ultrawide Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP Card slot: 1×nano-SIM Communications: Wi-Fi 7 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: · Accelerometer · Gyroscope · Light sensor · Proximity sensor Fingerprint sensor: Yes, under the screen Protection: IP68 Battery: 11200 mAh Additional: S Pen Maximum charging power: 45 W Dimensions: 208.6×326.4×5.4 mm Weight: 723 g Supplier: Samsung Electronics Ukraine Price: $1800

Rating:

+ screen

+ battery life

+ performance

+/-average charging power

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor