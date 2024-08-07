The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet for children is equipped with a special Puffy Cover07.08.24
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition – a special children’s version of the Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet with some updates focused on safety and usability for children.
The tablet comes with a protective Puffy Cover, which is available in yellow, red or blue. The case is made of “flexible, lightweight and impact-resistant materials” and is equipped with a kickstand. It can also be purchased separately for $34.99.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition also comes with a Crayo-Pen stylus in different colors, which can be stored in the case and attached to it. These styluses are also available in yellow, red and blue.
The main update of the tablet is the installed Samsung Kids application. This app allows parents to set security protocols on the tablet, including screen time limits, app limits, and more.
Other specifications of the device remained unchanged: the tablet is equipped with an 11-inch display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a Snapdragon 695 processor and has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition costs $269, which is $50 more than the regular version.
