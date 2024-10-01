Prices for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphones and Galaxy Tab S10 tablets in Ukraine have been announced

The Samsung company announced new mobile devices – the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S10 series of tablets, with already known prices and sales start dates in Ukraine.

Galaxy S24 FE

The smartphone is available for order in Ukraine in the 8/256 GB version at a promotional price of UAH 28,999 (price for the 8/128 GB version). The promotion is valid from September 26 to October 23. After that, the standard price for this version will be UAH 30,799. The 8/128GB version will go on sale later. When pre-ordering through the official Samsung store, buyers will receive a 2-year warranty. Available smartphone colors: yellow, blue, graphite and mint.

The S24 FE is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 60 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The frames around the display have already become comparable to the predecessor, but the “chin” is still in place, as in past models.

The Exynos 2400e processor is installed, which has a slightly lower maximum operating frequency than the original Exynos 2400, and the battery capacity of 4700 mAh is responsible for autonomy, which at most supports the same 25 W power adapter as its predecessor, as well as the wireless function.

The camera has a resolution of 50 MP (f/1.8) with optical stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) and an 8 MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom and also with OIS. There is support for II-algorithms ProVisual. The front camera has a 10 MP sensor (f/2.4).

Galaxy Tab S10

Tablets of the Galaxy Tab S10 series are available for order in one gray color:

Galaxy Tab S10+ (12/256 GB) – 59,999 UAH,

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (12/512 GB) – UAH 74,999

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (16/1 TB) – UAH 88,999

Both tablets have a 2-year warranty when ordered from an official Samsung store. All devices will go on sale from October 4 in the official store and at partners.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is equipped with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, while the Tab S10 Ultra received a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has the same anti-glare display coating as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Both devices are powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300 processor, which is superior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 installed in the previous Tab S9 line. The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a 10,090 mAh battery, while the Tab S10 Ultra has a 11,200 mAh battery. Both have support for charging up to 45 W. Additionally, the Tab S10 Ultra supports Wi-Fi 7, while the Tab S10+ is limited to Wi-Fi 6E. Tablets received protection against water and dust IP68, as well as a body made of reinforced aluminum.