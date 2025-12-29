The Oppo Pad Air 5 tablet received a screen with an aspect ratio of 7:5  

The Oppo Pad Air 5 tablet received a screen with an aspect ratio of 7:529.12.25
Oppo has announced the Pad Air 5 tablet, which has become the largest and most technologically equipped device in the brand’s budget line. The novelty is aimed at users who value a large screen, high autonomy and up-to-date specifications without moving to the premium segment.
Oppo Pad Air 5 has a 12.1-inch LCD display with a non-standard 7:5 aspect ratio. The panel resolution is 2800×1980 pixels, the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, and the peak brightness is up to 900 nits. The screen is offered in two versions: regular and Soft Light. The latter, according to the manufacturer, reduces reflections by up to 97% and reduces eye strain during prolonged use, which makes the tablet more comfortable for educational and work tasks.
Other characteristics of Oppo Pad Air 5
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, manufactured using a 4nm process technology and complemented by Mali-G615 MC2 graphics. The tablet is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, thanks to which Oppo positions it as one of the fastest solutions in its price segment.
The main and front cameras have a resolution of 8 megapixels each. The case thickness is 6.83 mm, and the weight varies between 597-599 g depending on the version with Wi-Fi or 5G support. The tablet runs ColorOS 16 and is designed for use in educational and professional scenarios, offering stylus support and advanced multimedia capabilities.
Oppo paid special attention to autonomy. The Pad Air 5 is equipped with a 10,050 mAh battery with support for 33W charging, which should provide a long battery life even with active use.
The Oppo Pad Air 5 has already started selling in China. The device is available in Space Gray, Starlight Powder, and Starlight Pink colors. The price of the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory is about $270 in yuan.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
The Oppo Pad Air 5 tablet received a screen with an aspect ratio of 7:5 Oppo tablet
Oppo announced the Pad Air 5 tablet, which became the largest and most technologically equipped device in the brand’s budget line.
On OLX you will be able to bargain and get a discount of up to 40% on the product events in Ukraine OLX service
A new bidding feature has appeared on the online classifieds platform OLX, allowing buyers to reduce the price of a product by up to 40% of its original cost.
Jaguar has released its last car with an internal combustion engine
Samsung announce 5 new Odyssey gaming monitors 2026
Michelin has created a real-time tire monitoring system
Best games of 2025 according to Steam
In 2025, $2.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen
Volvo has created the fastest font to improve driver safety
US bans imports of all foreign drones, including DJI, due to national security threat
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025
Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders