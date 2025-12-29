The Oppo Pad Air 5 tablet received a screen with an aspect ratio of 7:5

Oppo has announced the Pad Air 5 tablet, which has become the largest and most technologically equipped device in the brand’s budget line. The novelty is aimed at users who value a large screen, high autonomy and up-to-date specifications without moving to the premium segment.

Oppo Pad Air 5 has a 12.1-inch LCD display with a non-standard 7:5 aspect ratio. The panel resolution is 2800×1980 pixels, the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, and the peak brightness is up to 900 nits. The screen is offered in two versions: regular and Soft Light. The latter, according to the manufacturer, reduces reflections by up to 97% and reduces eye strain during prolonged use, which makes the tablet more comfortable for educational and work tasks.

Other characteristics of Oppo Pad Air 5

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, manufactured using a 4nm process technology and complemented by Mali-G615 MC2 graphics. The tablet is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, thanks to which Oppo positions it as one of the fastest solutions in its price segment.

The main and front cameras have a resolution of 8 megapixels each. The case thickness is 6.83 mm, and the weight varies between 597-599 g depending on the version with Wi-Fi or 5G support. The tablet runs ColorOS 16 and is designed for use in educational and professional scenarios, offering stylus support and advanced multimedia capabilities.

Oppo paid special attention to autonomy. The Pad Air 5 is equipped with a 10,050 mAh battery with support for 33W charging, which should provide a long battery life even with active use.

The Oppo Pad Air 5 has already started selling in China. The device is available in Space Gray, Starlight Powder, and Starlight Pink colors. The price of the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory is about $270 in yuan.