Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset03.12.24
Oppo has introduced the new Pad 3 tablet, which is positioned as an affordable alternative to the Pad 3 Pro model. anti-glare coating, which reduces light reflection by 97%.
The tablet runs on the Dimensity 8350 chipset and supports the Oppo Pencil 2 stylus, which is available for free when pre-ordering.
For shooting, two 8-megapixel cameras are provided. The front camera supports recording in 1080p, and the rear one in 4K.
The Oppo Pad 3 will be available in three colors: Sunshine Purple, Night Blue and Star Track Bright Silver. (about 275 euros) for a model with 8+128 GB of memory and Reach 3099 yuan (about 400 euros) for the version with 12+512 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset Oppo tablet
Oppo has introduced a new tablet, the Pad 3, positioned as an affordable alternative to the Pad 3 Pro. The device has an 11.61-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2000×800
Sony PlayStation 2 remains the most popular gaming console in history – 160 million units sold console Sony
Sony celebrated the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand by launching a special website that introduces the history of the company’s game consoles, starting with the original PlayStation and ending with the modern PlayStation 5
Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset
Sony PlayStation 2 remains the most popular gaming console in history – 160 million units sold
The LG UltraGear 32GS75QN-B gaming monitor with 1440p resolution has a refresh rate of 200 Hz
Another cash cow? OpenAI will pay taxes in Ukraine
IDC: Smartphone sales will grow in 2024 after two years of decline
BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted
Tesla kills more people than any other automaker
The patch for STALKER 2 is ready for download
Money in esports is growing by 18% annually. By 2030, the amount will exceed $5 billion