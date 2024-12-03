Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset

Oppo has introduced the new Pad 3 tablet, which is positioned as an affordable alternative to the Pad 3 Pro model. anti-glare coating, which reduces light reflection by 97%.

The tablet runs on the Dimensity 8350 chipset and supports the Oppo Pencil 2 stylus, which is available for free when pre-ordering.

For shooting, two 8-megapixel cameras are provided. The front camera supports recording in 1080p, and the rear one in 4K.

The Oppo Pad 3 will be available in three colors: Sunshine Purple, Night Blue and Star Track Bright Silver. (about 275 euros) for a model with 8+128 GB of memory and Reach 3099 yuan (about 400 euros) for the version with 12+512 GB.