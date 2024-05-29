You can now search for a song in YouTube Music by simply humming it

YouTube Music has finally added a feature to search for songs by humming or playing them. This new feature is available in the latest version 7.02 of the app for Android. Users can now identify songs by humming or playing the tune. Initially, the function was available in experimental mode on YouTube and has now been expanded to YouTube Music users on Android.

To use the Search by Snippet feature, you need to tap the search icon in the top right corner of the YouTube Music app. There’s a new wave icon next to the existing microphone icon for voice search. Clicking this icon opens a search page where users are prompted to “play, sing or hum the song.” Google’s artificial intelligence compares your vocals to YouTube Music’s library of songs and usually finds a match, displaying a search result. Users can play a found song immediately or save it to their library to listen to later.

Users have already noted that the function works effectively for songs in different languages. While the update is still rolling out and is currently only available to Android users running version 7.02 of the app, iOS device owners will also soon be able to take advantage of this feature.