Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
The number of digital devices, which is growing rapidly, is somehow related to the large number of chargers for them. Some power adapters can charge quickly, some can charge several devices at the same time, and there are models suitable for both smartphones and laptops.
GaN (gallium nitride) chargers have become a new trend. Their main feature is the use of gallium nitride instead of silicon in the circuits.
GaN chargers have a number of advantages, including:
- Less energy loss during charging. Rumor has it that widespread use will reduce household electricity consumption by 10-15%;
- The ability to transmit a higher voltage and not heat up so much at the same time;
- The design is simpler and, as a result, much more powerful GaN-chargers are at the same time more powerful and more compact almost twice;
All this made it possible to release chargers for devices that turned out to be smaller in size, while maintaining high power and having a large number of ports at their disposal. They will allow you to charge headphones, watches, smartphones and even ultraportable laptops, which need 65-100 W of power.
At first, charging with gallium nitride was naturally more expensive, but now there is a tendency to become cheaper. Of course, this is still a very large price compared to conventional devices. But if you sum up several charges for all devices, you will get financial parity.
Buying a GaN charger makes sense if you have to charge several devices at the same time. Gun chargers are relevant if there are devices with the help of fast charging, which will be useful in the office or during trips. Well, the biggest advantage will be the ability to charge your laptop from it. Is it a joke to replace several chargers with one block.
Ugreen X559 is a fresh model from a well-known manufacturer with power support up to 65 W. The body is made of plastic, it is, of course, larger than ordinary adapters for one or two USB ports, but all the technology buns compensate for this. There are four USB ports for charging.
Two USB Type-C ports are designed for fast charging of large portable devices such as tablets and laptops. They can produce up to 65 W of power each, but not at the same time each of course.
There are “slower” USB Type-A and another USB-C. But even the standard USB is more than advanced here and supports a wide range of current parameter values. The maximum power on it is 22.5 W.
All of this is packed into a plastic case with good build quality and a minimalist design. Apart from the dimensions and technical specifications, nothing gives this charger a powerful and technological adapter. A number of protections against overheating, short-circuiting and failures in recognition by equipment adapters are provided. All these are indispensable attributes of high-power charging.
Our readers can buy a GaN charger Ugreen 65W GaN Charger 4 Ports at a discount using code UGHZBE.

