WhatsApp will allow you to create chat lists06.11.24
The company Meta introduced a new feature in WhatsApp – user lists for chats. This option extends the capabilities of the filters introduced earlier in 2024 and allows you to organize chats by their own categories, for example, “Family”, “Work” and others.
The list of users gives the opportunity to add both individual chats and groups to the filters. To create a list, you need to press “+” on the filter panel, and to edit it, just hold the name of the list.
The feature will begin rolling out to users in the coming weeks, making the messenger even more convenient to navigate and organize chats.
WhatsApp for Android is finally getting the voice transcribing feature that users have been asking for for a long time. This new feature, similar to the one already available on Pixel phones, will allow users to see the text version of voice messages.
Transcription will be available in WhatsApp beta 2.24.15.5 and will support five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi. Transcriptions are generated locally on the phone and encrypted to ensure privacy.
The feature is not yet available to all beta users, but is expected to be rolled out more widely in the near future.
