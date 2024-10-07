Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review

Circumstances developed in such a way that almost immediately after two Baseus portable batteries at 20,000 mAh with a power of 20 W, we got access to the body of the 22 W model. And besides the numbers, it differs in many other details.

In terms of appearance and layout, there are the most changes compared to the classic battery brick. The overall dimensions have changed proportions. The body is thick, shorter overall in length and about the same width as most twenties.

The increased thickness was due to the superstructure, which hides two non-removable cables. Without it, the thickness would also be more usual.

This is a useful addition, and it will be on the go so that you don’t have to think about where the necessary cable is in your bag. Moreover, there are two cords – Type-C and Lightning. So Android smartphones, new iPhones and old Apple devices – all will be able to charge from a power bank.

The body is made of plastic, the layer in which the cable beams are formed is slightly transparent. Through it, the orange port is visible from the inside, for example.

On the other hand, a familiar screen is installed. It has a glossy finish and is very branded. Minimalistic figures for remaining capacity and charging status are displayed. Normal or accelerated, which is indicated by a green lightning bolt.

The built-in cables provide the same currents and parameters as with the ports. The only thing is that the built-in USB Type-C cable has a few more intermediate values ​​of the supported voltage – 10 V.

If desired, the power bank can charge four devices simultaneously. Another thing is at what capacity it will happen for each of them. However, in general, the device turned out to be good as usual, it does not heat up until it started to fail and can quickly charge your shovel at the maximum.

Baseus PPMD20 features

Nominal capacity: 20000 mAh 76 Wh Power, effective: 22 W Effective capacity: n.a. Input connector: USB-C: 5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A Output connectors: USB-A 1: 5V-2.4A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A USB-A 2: 5V-2.4A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A USB-C: 5V-3A/9V-2.22A/12V-1.5A Transit charging: yes Fast charging: PD, SCP, FCP, QC, AFC Dimensions: 132x70x35, 9 mm Weight: 360 g Battery type: Polymer Lithium Price: $45

Rating:

+ effective capacity

+ two built-in cables

+ fast charging

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor