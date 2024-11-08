Nvidia will release its ARM processors for PCs in September 202508.11.24
Nvidia plans to release its ARM processors for PCs in September 2025, which will compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X line. The company is working on single-chip systems with powerful CPUs and GPUs designed for consumer PCs. This will expand the market to four major players – Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia. Products on the new platform may go on sale in late 2025 or early 2026.
Such a decision would give manufacturers such as Dell, Lenovo, Acer another option for Windows devices, especially since Nvidia has significant financial resources thanks to the AI boom. This could be part of a business diversification strategy to maintain revenue if demand for AI accelerators begins to wane.
The conflict between Arm Holdings and Qualcomm continues to escalate, and the rights to develop ARM-compatible processors are at stake. Arm has notified Qualcomm of its intention to revoke the license to use their intellectual property, and Qualcomm has 60 days to resolve the situation. If that deadline expires without a deal, Qualcomm could lose the right to develop chips based on the ARM architecture, which would affect its business.
At the heart of the conflict was Qualcomm’s purchase of Nuvia, whose technology has been integrated into the latest Snapdragon processors, including the Snapdragon X for Windows laptops and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for mobile devices. Arm argues that the acquisition of Nuvia does not automatically give Qualcomm the right to use Nuvia’s license to the ARM architecture, and is pushing for a review of the licensing terms. Qualcomm believes that the acquisition of Nuvia gives them the right to inherit this license.
A Qualcomm representative describes Arm’s actions as “another attack” and says that the demands to terminate the contract are unfounded. Qualcomm is confident that their rights will be confirmed in December, when the trial in this case will take place. If the companies do not reach an agreement, the termination of the licensing agreement could hit Qualcomm hard, as it sells millions of ARM chips each year for mobile devices and laptops.
