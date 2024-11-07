Xiaomi G24i gaming monitor with a screen of 1920×1080 and 180 Hz costs $13007.11.24
Xiaomi has released an affordable G24i gaming monitor designed for users who value a high refresh rate and a fast matrix. With a 23.8-inch IPS panel and a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the G24i offers wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. TÜV Low Blue Light certification helps reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions, making the monitor suitable for long-term use.
The G24i supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which helps minimize motion blur and smooth graphics. With the help of AMD FreeSync technology, the device eliminates image gaps, ensuring smooth visualization even during dynamic gameplay. The monitor is equipped with DisplayPort and HDMI ports, which allows you to connect to computers and game consoles.
The device is priced at £89.99 in the UK, €119.99 in the Eurozone and $129.99 in the US, making it an attractive option for gamers looking for good value for money.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Xiaomi G24i gaming monitor with a screen of 1920×1080 and 180 Hz costs $130monitor Xiaomi
Xiaomi released an affordable gaming monitor G24i, designed for users who value a high refresh rate and a fast matrix
The first tests showed that the Apple M4 Max chip is 25% faster than the M2 UltraApple processor
According to Geekbench 6 data, the new M4 Max with 16-core CPU shows an impressive performance boost, ahead of the M2 Ultra with 24-core CPU