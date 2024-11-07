Xiaomi G24i gaming monitor with a screen of 1920×1080 and 180 Hz costs $130

Xiaomi has released an affordable G24i gaming monitor designed for users who value a high refresh rate and a fast matrix. With a 23.8-inch IPS panel and a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the G24i offers wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. TÜV Low Blue Light certification helps reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions, making the monitor suitable for long-term use.

The G24i supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which helps minimize motion blur and smooth graphics. With the help of AMD FreeSync technology, the device eliminates image gaps, ensuring smooth visualization even during dynamic gameplay. The monitor is equipped with DisplayPort and HDMI ports, which allows you to connect to computers and game consoles.

The device is priced at £89.99 in the UK, €119.99 in the Eurozone and $129.99 in the US, making it an attractive option for gamers looking for good value for money.