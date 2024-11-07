The first tests showed that the Apple M4 Max chip is 25% faster than the M2 Ultra07.11.24
According to Geekbench 6 data, the new M4 Max with a 16-core CPU shows an impressive performance boost, outperforming the M2 Ultra with a 24-core CPU by 25% in multi-core tasks. This makes the M4 Max the most powerful chip in Apple’s Silicon lineup, surpassing the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra that Apple introduced in 2023.
Here are the comparative results of the multi-core tests:
- MacBook Pro with M4 Max (16 cores): 26,675 points
- Mac mini with M4 Pro (14 cores): 22,094 points
- Mac Studio with M2 Ultra (24 cores): 21,351 points
These data highlight that the Mac mini with M4 Pro for $1,599 is able to approach the performance of the much more expensive Mac Studio with M2 Ultra costing $3,999. The new M4 Max is also 20% more powerful in multi-core performance compared to the M4 Pro, making it extremely attractive for resource-intensive tasks that demand the highest performance.
