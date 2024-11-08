Microsoft is finally removing Paint 3D and changing it to Paint with AI features

Microsoft has ended support for Paint 3D, originally designed for creating and editing 3D objects and augmented reality projects like HoloLens. Paint 3D, released with Windows 10, did not gain popularity among users who preferred the classic Paint for simple drawings and basic editing. Microsoft has removed Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store and has stopped releasing updates for it.

Instead, the company decided to improve the classic Paint by integrating AI-powered tools like DALL-E 3. The new features will allow users to create images by entering text descriptions. In the future, Microsoft also plans to introduce Image Creator and Cocreator tools to make Paint more versatile and accessible to users of all design skill levels.

Initially, Paint 3D was positioned as an application with an emphasis on three-dimensional modeling, offering users the ability to create and edit 3D objects. However, despite supporting features such as layers, transparency effects, background removal, and working with PNG, the program failed to gain popularity among users. While Paint 3D offered advanced features, many users continued to prefer classic Paint for its simplicity and speed.

The situation with Paint 3D looks especially ironic considering that the classic Paint, which was almost replaced by Paint 3D, continues to be relevant. Microsoft recently added features to classic Paint that were previously exclusive to Paint 3D, such as layers and background removal. Moreover, Paint gets a “second life” with the integration of an image generator based on artificial intelligence, which makes it even more attractive to users.

At the end of last year, Microsoft introduced a new integrated DALL-E 3 generative artificial intelligence tool in Paint for Windows 11 users. This feature, accessible through the Cocreator sidebar in Paint, allows you to create images directly in the program and take advantage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT capabilities