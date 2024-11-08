Smart ring Rollme R5 monitors health and works for 7 days from a full charge08.11.24
Rollme has released the R5 smart ring to the global market, which is capable of monitoring health indicators such as sleep, pulse, blood oxygen level (SpO2), body temperature and heart rate variability. The device has IP68 protection, which makes it resistant to water and dust and allows it to be used for sports, including swimming, yoga and cycling.
The smart ring is made of stainless steel and comes in Dawn Gold and Starry Black colors. It is equipped with an 18 mAh battery that provides autonomous operation for up to 7 days. The data is collected and processed in the official Rollme application, with which you can manage the settings of the device.
The Rollme R5 is available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website for $79.99.
The Rollme R3 ring is available in black, silver and gold. It is made with a titanium body and a hypoallergenic epoxy resin inside, which ensures comfort and durability.
Rollme R3 is equipped with sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen level and physical activity, as well as track sleep, including deep and light sleep.
With a built-in 17.5mAh battery, the R3 can work for up to 10 days without recharging, and the charging case extends the usage time to 60 days.
The ring is also water resistant up to 5 ATM, which allows you to wear it while swimming.
In addition, Rollme R3 has a gesture control function that allows you to control music playback, take photos and turn pages in e-books.
You can buy the Rollme R3 smart ring for $90. Compared to expensive competitors such as | >Samsung Galaxy Ring at $400 and Oura at $300, the R3 stands out as a noticeably more budget option. It turns out that you can check the form factor and try it much cheaper.
