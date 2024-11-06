It is known which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones will be the first to receive HyperOS 206.11.24
Xiaomi plans to release the new version of the HyperOS 2 firmware on the global market in the first quarter of 2025, while in China the update will start as early as November 2024. HyperOS 2, built on top of Android 15, will offer users a number of improvements, including an updated control center, improved AI capabilities for the camera, advanced battery optimization features and other useful innovations.
These updates are aimed at improving the usability and performance of Xiaomi devices, as well as improving their autonomy and shooting capabilities.
The first updated system will be the following devices from Xiaomi:
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Redmi Note 13 / Redmi Note 13 NFC
- Xiaomi 13T
- Redmi Note 13 series (4G, Pro 5G, Pro+ 5G)
- POCO X6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 13 series (13 Pro,13 Ultra)
- Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro
- POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro
- Redmi 13
- Redmi 12
It is known which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones will be the first to receive HyperOS 2
