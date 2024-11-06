It is known which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones will be the first to receive HyperOS 2

Xiaomi plans to release the new version of the HyperOS 2 firmware on the global market in the first quarter of 2025, while in China the update will start as early as November 2024. HyperOS 2, built on top of Android 15, will offer users a number of improvements, including an updated control center, improved AI capabilities for the camera, advanced battery optimization features and other useful innovations.

These updates are aimed at improving the usability and performance of Xiaomi devices, as well as improving their autonomy and shooting capabilities.

The first updated system will be the following devices from Xiaomi: