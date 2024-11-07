Suzuki’s first electric crossover has a range of up to 500 km. It was called e VITARA07.11.24
The Suzuki company presented its first mass-market electric car – the e VITARA crossover, built on the basis of the eVX concept. The electric car is equipped with the HEARTECT-e platform, specially developed for electric models. It received an increased wheelbase and large wheels, which makes it an attractive option among modern crossovers.
Suzuki e VITARA is offered in several configurations with different batteries and electric motors:
- Basic front-wheel drive version: 49 kWh battery, 106 kW engine and 189 Nm of torque. The range is about 400 km.
- Advanced front-wheel drive version: 61 kWh battery, 128 kW engine and 189 Nm of torque.
- All-wheel drive version: equipped with a battery with a capacity of 61 kWh and two motors – a main one with 128 kW and an additional one on the rear axle with a capacity of 48 kW. Total power — 135 kW, torque — 300 Nm, range — about 500 km.
The electric car has the following dimensions: length – 4275 mm, width – 1800 mm, height – 1635 mm, wheelbase – 2700 mm. Ground clearance is 180 mm, and the weight varies from 1702 to 1899 kg depending on the configuration.
Production of the Suzuki e VITARA will begin in the spring of 2025, and sales are planned in various countries, including Europe, in the summer of 2025. The starting price is expected to be from $25,000, more detailed specifications and prices will be announced closer to the start of sales.
