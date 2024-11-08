Apple made a record profit with the iPhone 16

Apple released a report for the last quarter of the fiscal year, from July to September, in which the company’s revenue increased by 6% thanks to strong sales of the iPhone 16. Apple’s total revenue was 94.9 billion dollars, confirming the steady growth in global markets.

The main contribution to the increase in income was made not only by the sale of the iPhone, but also by the sale of Macs, iPads and increased services. At the same time, the device category, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, showed a slight decrease of 3%, but this did not affect the company’s overall revenue. CEO Tim Cook noted that a new record was set for iPhone sales in September.

Growth was seen in all key markets, helped by the release of the iPhone 16, which went on sale in the last ten days of the quarter, sparking a surge in demand. This underscores how important the iPhone is to Apple’s success.

Apple has officially announced a fresh line of its iPhone 16 smartphones. According to the company’s representatives, the sixteenth iPhone, Plus, Pro and Pro Max were “created from scratch” taking into account the new capabilities of artificial intelligence.

The new models use the A18 chip. It is 30% faster in single-core mode compared to the previous A16 Bionic used in the iPhone 15.

In addition to the performance boost, the A18 features improved efficiency thanks to the use of a second-generation 3-nanometer manufacturing process.

Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 has received several significant changes, including a side button “Camera control”, which makes taking photos and videos more intuitive. By swiping the button, users can adjust the zoom. In addition, the iPhone 16 is equipped with an action button, which was previously exclusive to Pro models and replaced the usual mute switch.

Apple also emphasized that the iPhone 16 received the strongest glass to protect the display from scratches, and the screen diagonal of the standard version is 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 16 Plus is equipped with a 6.7-inch screen.

The integration of artificial intelligence capabilities through Apple Intelligence and the use of the Apple Private Cloud Compute cloud infrastructure allow you to speed up access to device functions.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro stands out with an updated design and improved performance. The device received a 6.3-inch display, and its older version, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is equipped with a 6.9-inch screen. These models feature the slimmest bezels ever seen on an Apple device.

The performance of the device is improved thanks to the new A18 Pro chip, which is manufactured using the second generation 3-nanometer process. This provides an increase in power and energy efficiency, and also improves work with tasks that require high computing power. The processor includes a 16-core neural engine capable of performing up to 35 trillion operations per second, and a 6-core graphics processor with a 20 percent increase in performance. This gives the device tangible advantages when performing complex calculations and working with graphics, which is especially useful for video editing, games and work with artificial intelligence.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro has received significant improvements. The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera with a second-generation four-pixel sensor provides excellent image quality, including the ability to use a double telephoto. The ultra-wide camera has also been updated and now features a 48-megapixel sensor with improved light sensitivity. The telephoto camera offers 5x optical zoom, which allows you to get detailed pictures from a long distance.