Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing

Completely wireless headphones are such a popular device that they seem to be produced even as souvenir products, like flash drives of their time. However, a more individual approach is manifested in good ergonomics, additional features and a more functional application. Yes, there are companies that make money from them 🙂

Ugreen Choice H6 Pro is one of the new TWS models and boasts a whole set of advanced features, appreciate and less than fifty dollars. Note that they can also be found here and there under the name HiTune H6 Pro.

Design and ergonomics

Ugreen Choice H6 Pro are in-ear headphones, i.e. without silicone ear pads that are inserted into the beginning of the ear canal. Usually this entails not the best noise isolation, sound volume and its quality, but this model was able to pleasantly surprise.

First of all, because these are the first in-ears that stayed in our ears almost as well as in-canal ones. All things considered, this was due to the shape and the increased part of the millimeters. So, when running, clinging to clothes or shaking the head strongly, they will not stay in the ears. However, gravity doesn’t pull them out like it does with other models.

The case is quite interesting, although we have already seen such cases. Headphones are installed in it from the side, through a large cover. In this way, the probability of dropping the earphone when taking it out seems less. Usually, you have to take them with two fingers by the top of the case and carefully catch them to insert them into the ear. Here you can take hold of the leg, which is more reliable. It seems like a small thing, but if you are an active user of wireless models, then you know how sometimes it is easy to drop the earphone in a hurry.

The case also has a power indicator LED, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a button to reset the current connection. By the way, the headphones can be connected to two smartphones at the same time, using the proprietary program.

The headphones themselves have IPX5 protection against moisture, so you can exercise in the gym or run in the summer rain without fear. They are available in two colors – white and black. Both have an interesting design element – part of the case body is matte, and the cover is glossy.

Functionality

There are sensor zones on the headphone body. There are many reactions to touch:

A single tap pauses playback and accepts or dismisses a challenge.

Double – switches to the previous or next track. The double button on the left earbud switches to the previous track, and on the right – the next one.

The triple tap on the left earbud turns on the voice assistant, while the right earcup turns on the low-latency “game mode.”

A long press on each of them switches the noise reduction modes. During a call, this touch turns the microphone on and off.

It is noteworthy that the earphone also emits a sound signal for each type of touch. Also, when connecting and setting up a pair, the actions are accompanied by a heavy female voice.

There is also a proximity sensor that activates a pause when the earphone is removed from the ear during playback.

The noise reduction system can also work in transparency mode – when it is better to hear cars and surrounding voices.

The headphones use Bluetooth version 5.3. SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs are supported. If you need to reconnect to another smartphone, you will need to press the button on the case. It’s good that manufacturers have moved away from clamping the sensor zones on the headphone body.

The Ugreen Home program allows you to reconfigure the control and character of the sound. In it, you can connect the headphones to a second device using the Dual Link function, activate noise cancellation, surround sound and game mode, as well as choose one of the proposed equalizer presets. However, there is no option in the app to create your own version of the EQ values.

Headphones can work from a full charge for almost 5 hours without active noise cancellation. With him – about 4 o’clock. At the manufacturer, these indicators are higher per hour. The case charges the headphones for one and a half hours and its capacity is enough for 5 recharges.

Features headphones Ugreen Choice H6 Pro (WS203)

Speaker size: 13mm Headphone frequency range: 20 Hz – 40 KHz Earphone sensitivity: 128 dB at 1kHz Microphone sensitivity: -38 DB Number of microphones: 6 Codecs: SBC, AAC and LDAC Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 Protection: IPX5 Earphone battery, case: 35, 400 mAh Cable length: 30 cm Dimensions of the case: 62.71×53.92×23.89 mm Dimensions of the headphone: 35.9×18.47×17.02 mm Headset weight: 4 g Case weight: 32g Price: $38

Rating:

+ case ergonomics

+ cost

+ moisture protection

+ autonomy

