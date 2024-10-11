Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing

Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing11.10.24
Completely wireless headphones are such a popular device that they seem to be produced even as souvenir products, like flash drives of their time. However, a more individual approach is manifested in good ergonomics, additional features and a more functional application. Yes, there are companies that make money from them 🙂
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro is one of the new TWS models and boasts a whole set of advanced features, appreciate and less than fifty dollars. Note that they can also be found here and there under the name HiTune H6 Pro.
Design and ergonomics
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro are in-ear headphones, i.e. without silicone ear pads that are inserted into the beginning of the ear canal. Usually this entails not the best noise isolation, sound volume and its quality, but this model was able to pleasantly surprise.
First of all, because these are the first in-ears that stayed in our ears almost as well as in-canal ones. All things considered, this was due to the shape and the increased part of the millimeters. So, when running, clinging to clothes or shaking the head strongly, they will not stay in the ears. However, gravity doesn’t pull them out like it does with other models.
The case is quite interesting, although we have already seen such cases. Headphones are installed in it from the side, through a large cover. In this way, the probability of dropping the earphone when taking it out seems less. Usually, you have to take them with two fingers by the top of the case and carefully catch them to insert them into the ear. Here you can take hold of the leg, which is more reliable. It seems like a small thing, but if you are an active user of wireless models, then you know how sometimes it is easy to drop the earphone in a hurry.
The case also has a power indicator LED, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a button to reset the current connection. By the way, the headphones can be connected to two smartphones at the same time, using the proprietary program.
The headphones themselves have IPX5 protection against moisture, so you can exercise in the gym or run in the summer rain without fear. They are available in two colors – white and black. Both have an interesting design element – part of the case body is matte, and the cover is glossy.
Functionality
There are sensor zones on the headphone body. There are many reactions to touch:
- A single tap pauses playback and accepts or dismisses a challenge.
- Double – switches to the previous or next track. The double button on the left earbud switches to the previous track, and on the right – the next one.
- The triple tap on the left earbud turns on the voice assistant, while the right earcup turns on the low-latency “game mode.”
- A long press on each of them switches the noise reduction modes. During a call, this touch turns the microphone on and off.
It is noteworthy that the earphone also emits a sound signal for each type of touch. Also, when connecting and setting up a pair, the actions are accompanied by a heavy female voice.
There is also a proximity sensor that activates a pause when the earphone is removed from the ear during playback.
The noise reduction system can also work in transparency mode – when it is better to hear cars and surrounding voices.
The headphones use Bluetooth version 5.3. SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs are supported. If you need to reconnect to another smartphone, you will need to press the button on the case. It’s good that manufacturers have moved away from clamping the sensor zones on the headphone body.
The Ugreen Home program allows you to reconfigure the control and character of the sound. In it, you can connect the headphones to a second device using the Dual Link function, activate noise cancellation, surround sound and game mode, as well as choose one of the proposed equalizer presets. However, there is no option in the app to create your own version of the EQ values.
Headphones can work from a full charge for almost 5 hours without active noise cancellation. With him – about 4 o’clock. At the manufacturer, these indicators are higher per hour. The case charges the headphones for one and a half hours and its capacity is enough for 5 recharges.
For our readers, there is a $4 discount on the purchase of Ugreen Choice H6 Pro headphones with the code UG6FLA.
Features headphones Ugreen Choice H6 Pro (WS203)
|Speaker size:
|13mm
|Headphone frequency range:
|20 Hz – 40 KHz
|Earphone sensitivity:
|128 dB at 1kHz
|Microphone sensitivity:
|-38 DB
|Number of microphones:
|6
|Codecs:
|SBC, AAC and LDAC
|Connection:
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Protection:
|IPX5
|Earphone battery, case:
|35, 400 mAh
|Cable length:
|30 cm
|Dimensions of the case:
|62.71×53.92×23.89 mm
|Dimensions of the headphone:
|35.9×18.47×17.02 mm
|Headset weight:
|4 g
|Case weight:
|32g
|Price:
|$38
Rating:
+ case ergonomics
+ cost
+ moisture protection
+ autonomy
Editor
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Despite the budget, the Ugreen Choice H6 Pro headphones received active noise reduction, mostly voluminous sound and support for the LDAC codec. Let’s tell in more detail
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
MSI showed hardware and peripherals in the style of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylcontroller games keyboard mouse MSI videocard
Micro-Star International (MSI) officially presented a product line created in cooperation with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World
Seasonic Focus GX 750, 850 and 1000 W power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certifiedpower supply unit Seasonic
The OptiSink circuitry update in the Seasonic Focus GX involves the use of surface-mounted power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation.