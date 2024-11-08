The Realme GT7 Pro smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a Samsung screen received a 6500 mAh battery08.11.24
Realme has introduced its new flagship smartphone GT7 Pro with a number of unique features. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and the world’s first underwater photography mode, which makes it an interesting choice for active users and lovers of action photography.
The smartphone received a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus display from Samsung with a peak brightness of 6000 nits and low power consumption, which ensures excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.
The 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) uses a Sony IMX906 sensor to produce high-quality images. There’s also a telephoto lens with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor.
Realme GT7 Pro is IP68/69 certified, which allows it to be used as an action camera underwater. The smartphone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with artificial intelligence features that improve photography and gaming.
The 6500mAh battery supports SuperVOOC 120W fast charging. The smartphone will be available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Gray colors, as well as an exclusive white version for China. An international release is expected at the end of the month.
