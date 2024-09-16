Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder

Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of devices, traditionally for the company, supported by deep development of software and components.

The company identifies two main problems inherent in video surveillance systems. The first is unauthorized access to cameras. Either because the password was not changed from the factory, or because the manufacturer did not take care of signal encryption. The second is separate camera and storage management systems, which accordingly require separate access settings. They are rarely integrated into already installed security systems.

Adding branded devices for video surveillance systems to the Ajax ecosystem was a completely logical decision.

Ajax DomeCam Mini, TurretCam and BulletCam cameras

The company traditionally approached the development of new devices with elegance and conciseness. The portfolio includes three camera form factors, which are called TurretCam, BulletCam and DomeCam Mini. Each is produced in several versions of optics for optimal selection for specific use cases.

They are suitable for indoor and outdoor installation, have infrared illumination for night operation. The cameras are quickly attached to the system via a QR code and are easy to install. The kit includes the necessary mounts and a hex key for adjustment. However, there are no power supplies, so users need to take care in advance to power them from a 12V line or an RJ45 cable with PoE.

The devices, like everything from Ajax, support flexible data privacy settings. We couldn’t ignore artificial intelligence. It is engaged in recognizing objects in the image for effective selective recording of events.

It should be noted that the hardware meets the requirements of the NDAA. This is Chapter 899 of the US National Defense Authorization Act. One of the restrictions is that manufacturers of security devices, including surveillance cameras, are prohibited from using components from certain manufacturers (usually Chinese firms) in their products. So, Ajax devices comply with the law, using only permitted components.

Camera equipment

Cameras are available with different optics, which will allow you to select the required combination of parameters for a given room and location. A wide-angle lens will be more useful when installing a camera outdoors, and a smaller angle will be more convenient for indoors. Obviously, if you need improved detail, choose a model with an increased number of megapixels – a larger matrix.

There are options with matrices of 5 MP (2880 × 1620) and 8 MP (3840 × 2160). For each, there are two lens options – with a focal length of 2.8 or 4 mm. Each, respectively, has its own viewing angle of 100 ° – 110 ° and 75 ° – 85 °.

For dark rooms and shooting at night, an additional infrared illumination is used, which can illuminate up to 35 meters. All models have this.

You can store video on a memory card, there is a MicroSD slot for this, or on the hard drive of the video recorder. Access to video on the card is possible only through mobile and desktop applications. At the same time, the system administrator can grant permission to view recorded photos and video stream in real time to selected users.

Passwordless mTLS authentication in cameras ensures that you can connect to only one space in the Ajax system. Every interaction with the cloud service occurs with encrypted certificates, which makes the risks associated with passwords mentioned at the beginning of the article impossible.

We mentioned artificial intelligence. Ajax uses it to recognize objects in video so that cameras record only selected events – the appearance of people, a car, or any movement, for example. This way, the system will not save irrelevant events and save space on the storage device. Video processing in real time and directly on the camera.

Configuring cameras

Cameras can be added to the general system of Ajax devices, and can also be linked to a video recorder, which we will talk about a little later.

By adding a camera to the system, users get the opportunity to additionally verify threats when sensors or sensors in a certain area are triggered. This is programmed using scenarios. The camera will start recording and, by clicking on the triggering notification, you can go directly to the video sequence from the event.

The video recorder allows you to create a video wall consisting of video streams from several cameras and MotionCam sensors. It is updated in real time, and the location of the displayed cameras can be customized. The video wall can be viewed in both the mobile and desktop applications.

Ajax NVR video recorder

Ajax NVR (Network Video Recorder) is available in two versions – 8 and 16 channels. Thanks to the proprietary JetSparrow technology, even when using a hard drive, access to video is very fast. We did not encounter lags or delays, except for fractions of a second to start playing video. In addition, the technology has TLS data encryption. The maximum supported hard drive capacity is 16 TB

The video recorder is absolutely silent and this is good for apartments and private houses. On the other hand, you should take care of the storage device, which will not heat up too much during constant operation. The connection and hard disk are additionally protected by a tamper. As with other Ajax devices, when it is opened, the user will receive a notification.

Ajax NVR is also attached to the system via QR code, and problems with devices can be solved by connecting to Ajax Cloud. You can remotely monitor the system status: storage device temperature, CPU and RAM load.

You can add both Ajax and third-party cameras to the system with a recorder. In the list of devices, go to NVR, and then to the cameras section. Then start scanning the network and select the desired device found by entering its login and password. Ajax cameras are added faster simply after scanning the code and matching it with the desired video recorder.

Impressions

Ajax video surveillance devices do not cause any complaints about the completeness of the line and technical variations of the models. Three form factors cover the needs of, apparently, 99% of the places of application. Unless someone needs a hidden version that is mounted directly into the wall.

Initialization in the system and installation are intuitive enough for the average user to handle. You can add a camera to your system as usual using a QR code. During installation, the included Allen key will come in handy, loosening the clamps that fix the camera in the case. Having set the optimal angle, tighten them back.

In any case, it is advisable, both from an aesthetic and security point of view, to think in advance about laying cables for cameras in an apartment, house or office. Let us remind you that the cameras come with 12 V and Ethernet outputs. If the installation of a video surveillance camera did occur spontaneously, then you can lay the Internet cable from the router through the box, for example, and purchase a compatible power supply if the router does not support power over Ethernet. The price of 12 V power supplies is one or two dollars.

The video recorder, as well as connections to media, allows you to collect all video streams on storage. The hard drive is not included in the kit, and we would be pleased to purchase additional HDD adaptations for security. The best one for a PC, which we vikorized, gets very hot during heavy use.

In the program, you can only quickly switch to images from the skin camera, but also view video recordings from the skin camera. The timeline at the bottom contains icons, so you will understand later what type of incident you encountered and what kind of surprise.

The video recorder, like the camera, does not have a battery, so you need to think carefully about its life when the electricity is connected.

The company managed to develop a complete video surveillance system that is available to primary and professional clients. The setup is traditionally simpler, and the approach is more intuitive and manual.

We can also note that, despite the ease of installation and configuration, the generator relies on professionally installed systems and components by official partners and Ajax installation engineers. This guarantees the correct adjustment and effective operation of all devices.

