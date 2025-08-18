Ajax has released surveillance cameras with daylight illumination

Ukrainian company Ajax Systems has announced a new line of hybrid illumination video surveillance cameras that provide color images even in low light. The series includes the BulletCam HL, TurretCam HL and DomeCam Mini HL models.

When motion or an object is detected, the cameras automatically switch from infrared mode to white light, which allows you to capture the color of vehicles, clothing and other details that may be invisible in IR format.

Operating modes

Users will be able to choose one of three modes:

white light is turned on constantly when there is insufficient light;

completely turned off;

activated only when moving (remains on for another 30 seconds after motion is detected and works as long as it continues).

Form factors and characteristics

BulletCam HL and TurretCam HL — illumination range up to 50 m;

DomeCam Mini HL — up to 15 m due to design features.

The cameras are available with 5 MP (2880×1620) and 8 MP (3840×2160) CMOS matrices with fixed 2.8 or 4 mm lenses. A total of 20 model combinations are available in black and white.

All devices support True WDR technology to maintain image clarity in difficult lighting conditions, have a microSD slot up to 256 GB and a built-in digital microphone with support for G.711 ULAW/ALAW, G.722 and G.726 codecs.