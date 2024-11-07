Thin laptops VAIO SX14-R and Pro PK-R received Intel Core Ultra processors07.11.24
The Japanese company VAIO introduced new laptops SX14-R and Pro PK-R with Intel Core Ultra processors on the Meteor Lake architecture.
VAIO SX14-R is aimed at ordinary users. It is available with Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processors, LPDDR5x RAM from 16 to 64 GB, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs from 256 GB to 2 TB. The 14-inch screen is available with a resolution of 1920×1200 or a touch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.
VAIO Pro PK-R is aimed at business users and offers a wider choice of Core Ultra processors (125U, 135U, 165U and 155H). Some versions are equipped with touch displays with stylus support.
Both models weigh less than a kilogram, support Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, as well as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The SX14-R additionally supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptops are equipped with a microphone system with the VAIO Conversation program, which allows you to select sound capture modes for privacy, and the VAIO User Sensing function, which automatically turns off the screen or warns of prying eyes.
Prices start at ¥259,800 ($1,698) for the SX14-R and ¥304,200 ($1,988) for the Pro PK-R.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Thin laptops VAIO SX14-R and Pro PK-R received Intel Core Ultra processorsIntel laptop
The Japanese company VAIO introduced new laptops SX14-R and Pro PK-R with Intel Core Ultra processors on the Meteor Lake architecture.
The Oppo A40m smartphone for UAH 8,500 has military class MIL-STD 810H and IP54 protectionAndroid Oppo protection smartphone
Oppo A40m is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the brightness reaches 1000 nits.