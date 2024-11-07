Thin laptops VAIO SX14-R and Pro PK-R received Intel Core Ultra processors

The Japanese company VAIO introduced new laptops SX14-R and Pro PK-R with Intel Core Ultra processors on the Meteor Lake architecture.

VAIO SX14-R is aimed at ordinary users. It is available with Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processors, LPDDR5x RAM from 16 to 64 GB, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs from 256 GB to 2 TB. The 14-inch screen is available with a resolution of 1920×1200 or a touch display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

VAIO Pro PK-R is aimed at business users and offers a wider choice of Core Ultra processors (125U, 135U, 165U and 155H). Some versions are equipped with touch displays with stylus support.

Both models weigh less than a kilogram, support Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, as well as WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The SX14-R additionally supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptops are equipped with a microphone system with the VAIO Conversation program, which allows you to select sound capture modes for privacy, and the VAIO User Sensing function, which automatically turns off the screen or warns of prying eyes.

Prices start at ¥259,800 ($1,698) for the SX14-R and ¥304,200 ($1,988) for the Pro PK-R.