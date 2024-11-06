5G will be launched in three cities of Ukraine

The government of Ukraine has made changes to the decree on the use of radio frequencies, which paves the way for the introduction of 5G. According to the statement of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, a pilot project will be launched in three cities to test the compatibility of 5G with military equipment.

The tests will take place in two phases over a period of two years, during which the National Communications Regulatory Commission (NCRC) and the Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center will examine how 5G affects the operation of military networks. The pilot launch will be an important step towards the full deployment of 5G by 2030.

The advantages of 5G include data transmission 10 times faster than 4G, which will open the possibility of high-speed processing of large volumes of information. Also, the new technology will increase the flexibility of operators, as it allows the use of 2100 MHz frequencies for all previous generations of communication and frees up the 694-862 MHz range for mobile needs.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced a complete shutdown of the 3G network throughout the country. Provider TPG Telecom (also known as Vodafone) has already completed shutting down its network, while two other operators plan to do so in 2024, with Telstra planning to shut down its network on August 31 and Optus in the coming days.

The ACMA has reminded users of 3G devices that their phones will no longer be able to send messages and make calls, including calls to the emergency number 000. There may also be problems with older 4G devices that used the 3G network for voice calls. ACMA recommends that you contact your carrier to resolve these issues.

In addition to mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, bank terminals, medical alarms and other personal devices that use 3G will stop working. The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) is urging users to take early action and upgrade to more modern solutions to avoid service disruptions. In addition, there is an official program for free disposal of old gadgets in Australia. After turning off 3G, old devices will have to be disposed of.