Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus brand has many different devices, and it is not surprising that even a utilitarian lamp at first glance has a feature that makes it universal.
A feature of the Baseus magnetic table lamp is the attachment, which will allow you to fix it in different ways. Moreover, it is not necessary to use a complete strip with a metal strip and a strip of double-sided adhesive tape.
The lamp is perfectly magnetized to the PC case, the binder, and the hood of the car. So it can be tentatively called desktop, because we would characterize it as very universal.
There are several touch keys on the body for control. These include power on, brightness adjustment, and a timer. The latter will turn off the lamp after some time.
The lamp has a brightness level. The minimal one will allow you to use the lamp as a night light, and the bright one will illuminate the work space. When connecting external power via USB Type-C, the LED lights work at a higher power, thus you can add brightness.
A total of 50 diode elements are installed, 25 in two rows. It is interesting that among them there are both with a white and warmer glow. In this way, the light is more pleasing to the eye.
True, if you need a lot of light, for example, when working with small objects, it is still not about this lamp. The maximum level is not too bright, although it is sufficient for most scenarios.
Another feature is the built-in battery. The lamp can shine for several hours at minimum brightness, which is quite enough for the evening or when the weather is gloomy outside.
In general, the Baseus magnetic table lamp will definitely come in handy in a number of situations. The built-in battery will allow you to use it outside the house with sockets. On the table, where there are structures higher than the tabletop, in the workshop, during the repair of appliances – all these are different scenarios where such a lamp can be relevant.
