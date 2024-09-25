Samsung Galaxy Ring will get more size options

Samsung plans to expand the size range of the smart accessory Galaxy Ring by adding two new sizes – 14 and 15, which increases the total number of sizes to 11, starting with 5 and ending with 15. This will allow users to choose the most suitable option among the available sizes.

The ring is offered in three color options: Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver, with the device priced at $400 regardless of the size or color chosen. The Galaxy Ring is equipped with a number of advanced health tracking features, such as monitoring sleep, heart rate, breathing and menstrual cycles. It also provides personalized health reports, syncing with the Samsung Health app for more detailed information.

The ring weighs between 2.3 and 3.0 grams and is water resistant to 10ATM + IP68, making it suitable for swimming. The battery life of the device is up to 7 days, and the convenient charging case with LED indicators allows you to easily monitor the charging process. Additional features include gesture control and the ability to find your ring with Find My Ring. You can’t officially buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring in Ukraine yet.