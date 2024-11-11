Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Mini – a smart screen with HyperOS for a smart home11.11.24
Xiaomi has introduced a new device called Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Mini, available so far only in the Chinese market. This compact device runs on the HyperOS operating system and is designed for convenient control of a smart home.
Main characteristics:
- Dimensions: 113 x 78 x 54 mm, which makes it significantly smaller compared to competitors such as the Amazon Echo Show 5.
- Features: Support video broadcasts from security cameras, video calls and voice commands via Xiao AI.
- Connectivity: The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz.
- Power: USB-C.
- Personalization: More than 40 desktop wallpapers are available.
The Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Mini is priced at 249 yuan (about $35) in China, which is lower than the usual retail price of 269 yuan (about $38). At the moment, the device is only available in China, and there is no information about its possible entry into international markets.
Xiaomi company announced a new budget projector under the Redmi brand – Redmi Projector 3. The device is equipped with 1080p resolution and contrast 1500:1, which allows you to create images from 55 to 110 inches. The light source provides a brightness of up to 260 lumens, and the sealed optical mechanism reduces light loss, making the projection more stable.
The projector supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can also function as a wireless speaker.
Among other features, it is worth noting the presence of two built-in 5 W speakers with a digital amplifier, HDMI and USB 2.0 ports, as well as 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in memory.
The Redmi Projector 3 is currently available for purchase through Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform at a price of $140.
