The Kirin electronic spoon automatically salt the food01.06.24
The Japanese manufacturer Kirin presented an innovative gadget – a spoon with electronic control, capable of “salting” a dish. The spoon is equipped with special electrodes that, when the current is applied to the tongue, create a sensation of salty taste, providing a light taste of umami.
The development of the spoon was carried out with the participation of Professor Homei Miyashita of Meiji University, who had previously tested similar technology on chopsticks connected to a wrist battery pack. According to the manufacturer, these sticks increased the saltiness of the taste by 50 percent.
The main goal of the new gadget is to promote healthier eating, allowing people to enjoy low-sodium foods without sacrificing taste. In Japan, sales of the device have already begun in limited quantities — only 200 units, at a price of ¥19,800 (about $127).
Kirin plans to launch the device globally next year, aiming to sell up to one million spoons within five years.
