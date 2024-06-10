The x86 architecture is almost 50 years old. Intel 8086 processor was introduced on June 8, 197810.06.24
The Intel 8086 processor influenced the computer industry, laying the foundation for the x86 architecture, which is still used in most computers today. Introduced on June 8, 1978, this processor ushered in Intel’s era of dominance in the microprocessor world.
Developed by a team led by Stephen Morse, the Intel 8086 appeared in tough competition from Motorola, whose 6800 processor was very popular. Unlike the 6800, which used a flat address space, the 8086 used segmented memory addressing, which allowed for more powerful and versatile computing devices. This processor launched a whole line of chips, including the 80286, 80386, 80486, and the legendary Pentium series, which replaced the 80486.
One of the most significant aspects of the 8086’s legacy is its instruction set architecture (ISA), which has been maintained and expanded over the decades. In recognition of its importance, in 2018, the fortieth anniversary of the 8086, Intel released the Core i7-8086K processor, emphasizing the continuation of its legacy in modern technology.
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
The 2023 Logitech G502 line of mice includes several models – with prefixes called X, X Plus and Lightspeed. Let’s consider the middle option
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
The x86 architecture is almost 50 years old. Intel 8086 processor was introduced on June 8, 1978history Intel processor
Introduced on June 8, 1978, the Intel 8086 processor began an era of Intel dominance in the world of microprocessors.
Intel Xeon 6700E (Sierra Forest) – server processors with 144 E-coresComputex Intel processor server
At the Computex 2024 exhibition, Intel Corporation introduced a new generation of server processors, changing the Xeon Scalable brand to the more concise Xeon 6