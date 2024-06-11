The Corsair XENEON 34WQHD240-C gaming monitor with a 34-inch curved screen has a QD-OLED matrix at 240 Hz

At the Computex 2024 exhibition, Corsair presented a new XENEON gaming monitor. The model was named Corsair XENEON 34WQHD240-C. This monitor is equipped with a 34-inch QD-OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R, a resolution of WQHD and an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The response time of the screen is only 0.3 ms, and the contrast ratio reaches 1500000:1. The brightness of the screen is 1000 nits, and the DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification guarantees high image quality. The panel covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, providing bright and rich colors.

In terms of connectivity ports, the Corsair XENEON 34WQHD240-C features two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and one USB Type-C with DisplayPort alternate mode. The USB Type-C port also supports 65W power return. In addition, the monitor is equipped with a built-in USB hub with four USB Type-A 3.1 ports.

Corsair XENEON 34WQHD240-C has a height-adjustable and tilting stand, ensuring comfortable use. Unfortunately, the Corsair company has not yet revealed the price and date of the start of sales of this monitor.