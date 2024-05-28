From today you can be fined in Ukraine for sexual insults on the Internet28.05.24
According to Law No. 8329 adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in connection with the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, in Ukraine people can now be fined for offensive statements of a sexual nature published on the Internet. Including websites, social networks and instant messengers.
The law introduces changes to the Code of Administrative Offences, providing for punishment for sexual violence committed through verbal or non-verbal communication, including messages on the Internet and instant messengers. Violators will be fined from 1360 to 2720 UAH or subject to community service or correctional labor.
Alsofor any gender-based violence or for actions based on stereotypical ideas about the social roles of men and women, resulting in physical or psychological harm, fines from 1700 to 3400 UAH are provided. As an alternative, community service for a period of 20 to 40 hours or correctional labor for up to one month with 20% of earnings is possible.
The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement of the Council of Europe aimed at criminalizing and preventing violence against women and protecting victims. It covers crimes such as domestic violence, sexual violence, honor killings, female genital mutilation, forced sterilization, abortion and marriage, stalking and other types of violence associated with the article. Ukraine signed the Convention on November 7, 2011 and ratified it on June 20, 2022.
