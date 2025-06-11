Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile

I like how it charges, quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen’s employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of GaN charger.

Let’s recall that GaN chargers (from the names of chemical elements) use gallium nitride instead of silicon in the circuit.

Advantages of GaN chargers

Less energy loss during charging.watermarkThey say that widespread use will reduce household electricity consumption by 10-15%;

The ability to transmit higher voltage and not get so hot at the same time;

The design is simpler and as a result, much more powerful GaN chargers are at the same time more powerful and almost twice as compact;

We have already talked about the Ugreen X559 model, which allowed to output 65 W of power and charge ultra-compact laptops. Now the bar has been raised to 100 W and theoretically this will allow charging laptops with more powerful processors. We already know about models of gaming laptops that can be charged from more compact power supplies. Without the activity of a discrete graphics card. In this case, compatibility with the MacBook Pro 16 is guaranteed, for example, which can be charged from 0 to 81% in 60 minutes.

Ugreen Uno RG Gan Design

There are many powerful chargers on the market, but this model went a little further by offering an interesting appearance. The unit is made in the form of a humanoid robot. In fact, there are no special deviations from the standard cubic shapes. It’s just that the plug can be hidden in the cover-legs, which are magnetized, so it will be a little more difficult to lose them.



On the side plane there is a monochrome display on which animation is displayed. There can be three of them in total. The first is displayed when the power supply is simply plugged into the outlet. The second, with a chewing face, is during charging, and the third in glasses with a smile – when the device is fully charged. Other faces with cheerful emotions also appear during charging.

It is noteworthy that the brightness of the picture is specially made low so that you can comfortably use the charger near the bed. Still, the light of a digital face smiling at three in the morning would cause much less positive.

In general, the block is made of traditionally high quality. It does not have too large dimensions. The case, although made of plastic, has a pleasant to the touch coating. There is a black part and glossy elements that decorate the “head” of the robot sticking out of the outlet.

Equipment

As for the connectors, there are enough of them to load the charging at 100 W in total. Two USB Type-C support a current of 3 A at 20 V, delivering up to 100 W. The third USB-C supports up to 2 A at 20 V and 30 W. One USB Type-A delivers a maximum of 1.5 A at 10 at 22.5 W. That is, for laptops and to achieve maximum charging speed, you need to use one of the first symmetrical USBs. By the way, the Ugreen website has a layout of options for connecting equipment to charging and the capabilities of each port. Interestingly, the options are listed for one busy port, two, three and all four. An additional signal is that the company did not think twice about installing power controllers.

Ugreen L509 Fast Charging 100 W cable

Of course, to get the full benefit of fast charging, you should use the appropriate cable. For example, the one offered by Ugreen itself – the L509 model with Fast charge support. In principle, on the outside it is an ordinary cable with a high-quality braid and a classic plug design. The main thing is obviously hidden inside. For those who want, there are such cables with similar monochrome displays, smaller and with faces on them.

In addition to the cables of this series of devices with animated screens, there are also portable batteries. We will also talk about one of them soon.

Impressions

It seems that when the Ugreen company ran into a technological limit, it decided to add a little frivolity to its products. Everyone can produce powerful and technological chargers, they say. But to successfully decorate such a cheerful emoji, and right on the case, you need to try.

And, as always, the company succeeded. Despite belonging to the densely populated electronics market of the Middle Kingdom, the brand maintains a high level of quality and finds ways to make the user smile.

The price of almost $60 on the manufacturer’s website, plus $12 for a cable supporting 100 W charging, does not seem so high for a truly powerful and versatile charger that lifts the mood.

