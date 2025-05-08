GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game

The upcoming GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions of people in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of Records does not have time to register record numbers. Sony has already opened the possibility of adding GTA 6 to the wish list. When the game is announced for PC, it will definitely break the records of digital distribution stores for pre-orders on PC.

GTA 6 Trailers

So we have two official trailers. The first one vividly describes the spirit of the game, making small sketches of the future narrative. Palm trees, hotels, convertibles, music and the ocean of the well-known city of Vice City. Even at the level of announcements, Rockstar Games plays subtly and gives an unexpected hint at the old large-scale information leak of 2022. The second trailer begins with the phrase of the main character, who, descending from the roof, says: “I’m just fixing some leaks.”

The trailer amazes with the detail of the game world, shows scenes of prison escapes, chases, romantic moments and introduces new locations.

Main characters

From the very first video about the game, we learn that there will be two main characters – Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They were drawn into a large-scale criminal conspiracy that covers the entire state of Leonida. The characters are forced to rely on each other to survive in a dangerous world. And although the plot may seem classic and banal, we are sure that the Rockies will make it as interesting and captivating as possible for many hours of play.

Lucia Caminos is a girl who learned to fight from her father since childhood, and life constantly threw her challenges. Defending her family, she ended up in Leonida prison, but miraculously received a second chance. Now Lucia is determined to act wisely and strives to provide herself and her mother with a better future, which they dreamed of back in Liberty City.

Her partner is Jason Duval. He grew up among swindlers and criminals, and after serving in the army, he tried to leave the past behind, but eventually began working for local drug dealers. Meeting Lucia could be both the best and the worst turn of Jason’s life: together they set off on a dangerous journey, where every step is a risk and a fight for freedom.

Rockstar also revealed an ensemble cast of supporting characters. They include Jason’s rent-a-bed smuggler Brian Heder, conspiracy theorist Cal Hampton, record label owner Boobie Ike, music producer Dre’quan Priest, singers Baylux and Roxy, and professional bank robber Raul Bautista.

What we’ll learn on the official GTA 6 website

Rockstar has shared details about the six main locations that players will be able to explore:

Vice City – a bright, sunny city with beaches, clubs and crime-ridden streets.

Leonida Keys – picturesque tropical islands with dangerous waters where alligators and other surprises lurk.

Grassrivers – swampy areas with mangroves that hide both wildlife and secrets.

Port Gellhorn – an abandoned port town with empty shopping malls and a dubious reputation.

Ambrosia – a town where a sugar mill provides work, and a local biker gang controls the rest.

Mount Kalaga – a national park in the north of the state, the perfect place for hunting, fishing and hidden conspiracies.

A lot of attention will be paid to nature. After the successful implementation of wild fauna in Red Dead Redemption 2, the developers will probably add it to the new game. The population density and the quality of the city models have increased significantly. It looks very cool.

Expect news programs, shows and sarcastic commercials. The developers will definitely generate more than one hour of content inside the game.

GTA 6 focuses heavily on heists. While the Grand Theft Auto series is all about committing crimes, outside of the main plot, the mechanics of robbing stores or, for example, diners have traditionally left much to be desired.

In terms of weapons, the game will likely feature a rifle reminiscent of the SIG Sauer 556 SWAT Rifle, a double-barreled Browning Citori 725 shotgun, an MP5 submachine gun, the good old AK-47, an M249 SAW machine gun, M14 and Remington Model 700 sniper rifles, and the iconic AR-15. And, of course, there will be a grenade launcher — Lucia uses it to fight off a chase in the trailer.

When will GTA 6 come out

On his Bluesky page, Mike Daly, who was at the origins of GTA, noted that Rockstar could have released GTA 6 even in an “unfinished” state – and the game would still have become a sales hit. He especially noted that the new trailer for GTA 6 demonstrates significant progress: the world looks even more realistic, and the character animations – both main and secondary – have become much more natural compared to the first showing of the game. This, in his opinion, once again proves that the additional development time is being used usefully.

It seems that even the most devoted fans already admit that the development of GTA 6 has “delayed a bit.” A whole 10 years have passed since the release of the last game in the series, and various insiders are tired of making mistakes in the release dates and dates. Meanwhile, the studio itself has maintained a deathly silence – until today.

The game has been delayed: GTA 6 will now be released next year, on May 26, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A PC version has not yet been announced, nor has a port for Nintendo Switch 2, if there will be one at all.

Andrew Kucherenko

News editor News editor